The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, Southern Methodist 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1.
|;Record;Pts;Prv
|1. Alabama (60);6-0;1548;1
|2. Notre Dame (1);8-0;1467;2
|3. Ohio State (1);3-0;1445;3
|4. Clemson;7-1;1355;4
|5. Texas A&M;5-1;1240;5
|6. Florida;5-1;1222;6
|7. Cincinnati;7-0;1198;7
|8. Brigham Young;8-0;1094;8
|9. Indiana;4-0;997;10
|10. Wisconsin;2-0;950;13
|11. Oregon;2-0;949;11
|12. Miami (FL);7-1;940;9
|13. Georgia;4-2;824;12
|14. Oklahoma State;5-1;750;14
|15. Coastal Carolina;7-0;557;15
|15. Marshall;7-0;557;16
|17. Iowa State;5-2;498;17
|18. Oklahoma;5-2;497;18
|19. Northwestern;4-0;378;23
|20. USC;2-0;377;20
|21. Liberty;8-0;307;22
|22. Texas;5-2;296;21
|23. Auburn;4-2;187;24
|24. Louisiana-Lafayette;7-1;177;25
|25. Tulsa;4-1;155;-
