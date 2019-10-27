College Football
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. LSU (17) 8-0 1476 2
2. Alabama (21) 8-0 1474 1
3. Ohio St. (17) 8-0 1468 3
4. Clemson (7) 8-0 1406 4
5. Penn St. 8-0 1302 6
6. Florida 7-1 1226 7
7. Oregon 7-1 1108 11
8. Georgia 6-1 1093 10
9. Utah 7-1 1032 12
10. Oklahoma 7-1 1017 5
11. Auburn 6-2 910 9
12. Baylor 7-0 882 14
13. Minnesota 8-0 778 17
14. Michigan 6-2 744 19
15. SMU 8-0 666 16
16. Notre Dame 5-2 563 8
17. Cincinnati 6-1 524 18
18. Wisconsin 6-2 513 13
19. Iowa 6-2 456 20
20. Appalachian St. 7-0 393 21
21. Boise St. 6-1 280 22
22. Kansas St. 5-2 218 NR
23. Wake Forest 6-1 200 25
24. Memphis 7-1 188 NR
25. San Diego St. 7-1 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, Southern Cal 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, North Dakota St. 1, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Iowa St. 1.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 5 0 223 37 8 0 386 63
Penn St. 5 0 167 47 8 0 308 77
Indiana 3 2 148 150 6 2 272 177
Michigan 3 2 139 91 6 2 248 147
Michigan St. 2 3 88 141 4 4 174 175
Maryland 1 4 100 192 3 5 259 232
Rutgers 0 5 14 207 2 6 122 292
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Minnesota 5 0 206 72 8 0 307 160
Iowa 3 2 91 47 6 2 195 81
Wisconsin 3 2 127 91 6 2 285 91
Illinois 2 3 128 153 4 4 232 213
Nebraska 2 3 100 168 4 4 210 231
Purdue 1 4 104 137 2 6 190 229
Northwestern 0 5 38 140 1 6 75 171
Saturday’s Games
Iowa 20, Northwestern 0
Ohio St. 38, Wisconsin 7
Rutgers 44, Liberty 34
Illinois 24, Purdue 6
Indiana 38, Nebraska 31
Minnesota 52, Maryland 10
Penn St. 28, Michigan St. 7
Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14
Saturday, Nov. 2
Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.
MLB
Postseason Baseball Glance
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington 5, Houston 4
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington 12, Houston 3
Friday, Oct. 25: Houston 4, Washington 1
Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston 8, Washington 1
Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston (Cole 20-5) at Washington (Scherzer 11-7), late
Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington at Houston, 7:07 p.m. (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington at Houston, 7:08 p.m. (Fox)
