College Football

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. LSU (17) 8-0 1476 2

2. Alabama (21) 8-0 1474 1

3. Ohio St. (17) 8-0 1468 3

4. Clemson (7) 8-0 1406 4

5. Penn St. 8-0 1302 6

6. Florida 7-1 1226 7

7. Oregon 7-1 1108 11

8. Georgia 6-1 1093 10

9. Utah 7-1 1032 12

10. Oklahoma 7-1 1017 5

11. Auburn 6-2 910 9

12. Baylor 7-0 882 14

13. Minnesota 8-0 778 17

14. Michigan 6-2 744 19

15. SMU 8-0 666 16

16. Notre Dame 5-2 563 8

17. Cincinnati 6-1 524 18

18. Wisconsin 6-2 513 13

19. Iowa 6-2 456 20

20. Appalachian St. 7-0 393 21

21. Boise St. 6-1 280 22

22. Kansas St. 5-2 218 NR

23. Wake Forest 6-1 200 25

24. Memphis 7-1 188 NR

25. San Diego St. 7-1 50 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, Southern Cal 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, North Dakota St. 1, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Iowa St. 1.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games

W L PF PA W L PF PA

Ohio St. 5 0 223 37 8 0 386 63

Penn St. 5 0 167 47 8 0 308 77

Indiana 3 2 148 150 6 2 272 177

Michigan 3 2 139 91 6 2 248 147

Michigan St. 2 3 88 141 4 4 174 175

Maryland 1 4 100 192 3 5 259 232

Rutgers 0 5 14 207 2 6 122 292

West

Conference All Games

W L PF PA W L PF PA

Minnesota 5 0 206 72 8 0 307 160

Iowa 3 2 91 47 6 2 195 81

Wisconsin 3 2 127 91 6 2 285 91

Illinois 2 3 128 153 4 4 232 213

Nebraska 2 3 100 168 4 4 210 231

Purdue 1 4 104 137 2 6 190 229

Northwestern 0 5 38 140 1 6 75 171

Saturday’s Games

Iowa 20, Northwestern 0

Ohio St. 38, Wisconsin 7

Rutgers 44, Liberty 34

Illinois 24, Purdue 6

Indiana 38, Nebraska 31

Minnesota 52, Maryland 10

Penn St. 28, Michigan St. 7

Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14

Saturday, Nov. 2

Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.

MLB

Postseason Baseball Glance

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington 5, Houston 4

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington 12, Houston 3

Friday, Oct. 25: Houston 4, Washington 1

Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston 8, Washington 1

Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston (Cole 20-5) at Washington (Scherzer 11-7), late

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington at Houston, 7:07 p.m. (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington at Houston, 7:08 p.m. (Fox)

