NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198
x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246
N.Y. Jets 6 9 0 .400 263 353
Miami 4 11 0 .267 279 470
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 367 317
Indianapolis 7 8 0 .467 341 335
Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 262 377
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 13 2 0 .867 503 272
Pittsburgh 8 7 0 .533 279 275
Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 312 360
Cincinnati 1 14 0 .067 246 397
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 420 287
Oakland 7 8 0 .467 298 403
Denver 6 9 0 .400 266 301
L.A. Chargers 5 10 0 .333 316 314
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 351 337
Dallas 7 8 0 .467 387 305
N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 324 417
Washington 3 12 0 .200 250 388
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 12 3 0 .800 416 331
Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421
Atlanta 6 9 0 .400 353 377
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 330 428
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 353 293
x-Minnesota 10 5 0 .667 388 282
Chicago 7 8 0 .467 259 279
Detroit 3 11 1 .233 321 400
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289
x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 384 372
L.A. Rams 8 7 0 .533 363 340
Arizona 5 9 1 .367 337 411
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, noon
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon
Miami at New England, noon
Green Bay at Detroit, noon
Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, noon
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon
New Orleans at Carolina, noon
Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Johnathan Williams.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Ishmael Hyman and TE Jordan Leggett to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Nigel Harris to the practice squad. Removed LB Josh Smith from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Shawn McBride from Norfolk (ECHL).
COLLEGE
PENN STATE — Named Kirk Ciarrocca offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
WASHINGTON — Junior QB Jacob Eason announced he will enter the NFL draft.