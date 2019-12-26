Agate
agate

Agate

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198

x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246

N.Y. Jets 6 9 0 .400 263 353

Miami 4 11 0 .267 279 470

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350

Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 367 317

Indianapolis 7 8 0 .467 341 335

Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 262 377

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 13 2 0 .867 503 272

Pittsburgh 8 7 0 .533 279 275

Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 312 360

Cincinnati 1 14 0 .067 246 397

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 420 287

Oakland 7 8 0 .467 298 403

Denver 6 9 0 .400 266 301

L.A. Chargers 5 10 0 .333 316 314

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 351 337

Dallas 7 8 0 .467 387 305

N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 324 417

Washington 3 12 0 .200 250 388

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 12 3 0 .800 416 331

Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421

Atlanta 6 9 0 .400 353 377

Carolina 5 10 0 .333 330 428

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 353 293

x-Minnesota 10 5 0 .667 388 282

Chicago 7 8 0 .467 259 279

Detroit 3 11 1 .233 321 400

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289

x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 384 372

L.A. Rams 8 7 0 .533 363 340

Arizona 5 9 1 .367 337 411

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Minnesota, noon

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon

Miami at New England, noon

Green Bay at Detroit, noon

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, noon

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon

New Orleans at Carolina, noon

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Johnathan Williams.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Ishmael Hyman and TE Jordan Leggett to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Nigel Harris to the practice squad. Removed LB Josh Smith from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Shawn McBride from Norfolk (ECHL).

COLLEGE

PENN STATE — Named Kirk Ciarrocca offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

WASHINGTON — Junior QB Jacob Eason announced he will enter the NFL draft.

