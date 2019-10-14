football
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123
Miami 0 5 0 .000 42 180
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 4 2 0 .667 162 134
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115
Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 117 131
Tennessee 2 4 0 .333 98 92
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 184 140
Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131
Cincinnati 0 6 0 .000 97 159
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 172 144
Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123
Denver 2 4 0 .333 106 106
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 120 118
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 153 114
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 161 149
N.Y. Giants 2 4 0 .333 111 160
Washington 1 5 0 .167 90 167
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 128 122
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185
Atlanta 1 5 0 .167 135 186
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 119 93
Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 150 93
Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 5 0 0 1.000 147 64
Seattle 5 1 0 .833 165 146
L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 153 154
Arizona 2 3 1 .417 134 171
Thursday’s Games
New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14
Sunday’s Games
Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26
New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6
Houston 31, Kansas City 24
Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20
Washington 17, Miami 16
Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17
Seattle 32, Cleveland 28
Arizona 34, Atlanta 33
San Francisco 20, L.A. Rams 7
Denver 16, Tennessee 0
N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22
Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Chargers 17
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Green Bay, late
Thursday, Oct. 17
Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Miami at Buffalo, noon
Houston at Indianapolis, noon
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon
Oakland at Green Bay, noon
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon
Minnesota at Detroit, noon
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon
San Francisco at Washington, noon
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh
Monday, Oct. 21
New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
College Football
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 3 0 133 27 6 0 296 53
Penn St. 3 0 111 19 6 0 252 49
Michigan 3 1 118 63 5 1 182 105
Michigan St. 2 2 81 113 4 3 167 147
Indiana 1 2 76 91 4 2 200 118
Maryland 1 2 62 106 3 3 221 146
Rutgers 0 4 7 165 1 5 71 216
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PFPA
Minnesota 3 0 112 55 6 0 213143
Wisconsin 3 0 97 29 6 0 25529
Nebraska 2 2 69 130 4 3 179193
Iowa 1 2 45 27 4 2 14961
Purdue 1 2 78 87 2 4 164179
Illinois 0 3 80 124 2 4 184184
Northwestern 0 3 35 68 1 4 7299
Friday’s Games
Ohio St. at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Purdue at Iowa, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
