football

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48

Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70

N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123

Miami 0 5 0 .000 42 180

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 4 2 0 .667 162 134

Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115

Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 117 131

Tennessee 2 4 0 .333 98 92

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 184 140

Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154

Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131

Cincinnati 0 6 0 .000 97 159

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 172 144

Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123

Denver 2 4 0 .333 106 106

L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 120 118

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 3 3 0 .500 153 114

Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 161 149

N.Y. Giants 2 4 0 .333 111 160

Washington 1 5 0 .167 90 167

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 128 122

Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133

Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185

Atlanta 1 5 0 .167 135 186

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 119 93

Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 150 93

Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95

Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 5 0 0 1.000 147 64

Seattle 5 1 0 .833 165 146

L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 153 154

Arizona 2 3 1 .417 134 171

Thursday’s Games

New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26

New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6

Houston 31, Kansas City 24

Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20

Washington 17, Miami 16

Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17

Seattle 32, Cleveland 28

Arizona 34, Atlanta 33

San Francisco 20, L.A. Rams 7

Denver 16, Tennessee 0

N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22

Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, late

Thursday, Oct. 17

Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Miami at Buffalo, noon

Houston at Indianapolis, noon

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon

Oakland at Green Bay, noon

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon

Minnesota at Detroit, noon

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon

San Francisco at Washington, noon

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 21

New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

College Football

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games

W L PF PA W L PF PA

Ohio St. 3 0 133 27 6 0 296 53

Penn St. 3 0 111 19 6 0 252 49

Michigan 3 1 118 63 5 1 182 105

Michigan St. 2 2 81 113 4 3 167 147

Indiana 1 2 76 91 4 2 200 118

Maryland 1 2 62 106 3 3 221 146

Rutgers 0 4 7 165 1 5 71 216

West

Conference All Games

W L PF PA W L PFPA

Minnesota 3 0 112 55 6 0 213143

Wisconsin 3 0 97 29 6 0 25529

Nebraska 2 2 69 130 4 3 179193

Iowa 1 2 45 27 4 2 14961

Purdue 1 2 78 87 2 4 164179

Illinois 0 3 80 124 2 4 184184

Northwestern 0 3 35 68 1 4 7299

Friday’s Games

Ohio St. at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Purdue at Iowa, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

