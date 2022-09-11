 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Agate

  • 0

College Football

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (53)2-015612
2. Alabama (9)2-014961
3. Ohio St. (1)2-014753
4. Michigan2-013594
5. Clemson2-012855
6. Oklahoma2-012097
7. Southern Cal2-0113910
8. Oklahoma St.2-0100411
9. Kentucky2-099220
10. Arkansas2-093816
11. Michigan St.2-090214
12. BYU2-088021
13. Miami2-077215
14. Utah1-167313
15. Tennessee2-065824
16. NC State2-062318
17. Baylor1-15629
18. Florida1-148412
19. Wake Forest2-044923
20. Mississippi2-041122
21. Texas1-1276-
22. Penn St.2-0271-
23. Pittsburgh1-116017
24. Texas A&M1-11456
25. Oregon1-189-

People are also reading…

Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Appalachian St. 80, Cincinnati 80, Kansas St. 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi St. 43, Oregon St. 42, Florida St. 42, Minnesota 37, Washington St. 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa St. 4, Purdue 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Tina M. Ott

Tina M. Ott

MENOMONIE — Forever in our hearts. Tina Marie Ott was raised by Beverly (Johnston) Larrabee and late Michael Larrabee. After living with pancr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News