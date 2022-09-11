College Football
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (53)
|2-0
|1561
|2
|2. Alabama (9)
|2-0
|1496
|1
|3. Ohio St. (1)
|2-0
|1475
|3
|4. Michigan
|2-0
|1359
|4
|5. Clemson
|2-0
|1285
|5
|6. Oklahoma
|2-0
|1209
|7
|7. Southern Cal
|2-0
|1139
|10
|8. Oklahoma St.
|2-0
|1004
|11
|9. Kentucky
|2-0
|992
|20
|10. Arkansas
|2-0
|938
|16
|11. Michigan St.
|2-0
|902
|14
|12. BYU
|2-0
|880
|21
|13. Miami
|2-0
|772
|15
|14. Utah
|1-1
|673
|13
|15. Tennessee
|2-0
|658
|24
|16. NC State
|2-0
|623
|18
|17. Baylor
|1-1
|562
|9
|18. Florida
|1-1
|484
|12
|19. Wake Forest
|2-0
|449
|23
|20. Mississippi
|2-0
|411
|22
|21. Texas
|1-1
|276
|-
|22. Penn St.
|2-0
|271
|-
|23. Pittsburgh
|1-1
|160
|17
|24. Texas A&M
|1-1
|145
|6
|25. Oregon
|1-1
|89
|-
Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Appalachian St. 80, Cincinnati 80, Kansas St. 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi St. 43, Oregon St. 42, Florida St. 42, Minnesota 37, Washington St. 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa St. 4, Purdue 1.