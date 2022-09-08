Aging Mastery Program class offered by Monroe County Extension

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, in partnership with the Monroe County Aging and Disability Resource Center, is offering a five-week virtual health and wellness workshop to residents 55 and over.

The Aging Mastery Program, developed by the National Council on Aging, is a nationwide program with a philosophy that modest lifestyle changes can produce big results, leading to improved health, stronger economic security and overall well-being.

Led by trained facilitators, the classes provide researched content which is presented by subject matter experts. The five-week curriculum covers navigating longer lives, physical activity, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, medication management, advance planning, healthy relationships, falls prevention and community engagement. Time is set aside for questions and answers during every session.

A past Aging Mastery Program participant shared positive feedback regarding her experience. “Each session was so comprehensive and engaging. I had special takeaways for each session. More than worth my while. I feel much more confident as I start my retirement. I hope more people take advantage of your expertise and insight.”

The program is presented through Zoom videoconferencing (Zoom training is available). Classes will be held for five consecutive Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. starting Sept. 26 and ending Oct. 26.

There is no charge for the class.

For more information or to register, call the Monroe County Extension Office at 608-269-8722 and ask for April Anderson or email her at april.anderson@wisc.edu.