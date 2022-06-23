Annual Farmer Appreciation Dinner in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — To honor farmers and observe June Dairy Month, the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 52nd Farmer Appreciation Dinner at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

The Chippewa Falls business community uses the event to thank farmers, past and present, for their hard work and dedication when getting food to our tables, as well as for their contribution to the local economy.

The dinner committee organized the chicken dinner. Farm families received their tickets to the dinner for free at the Chippewa Chamber Office. Businesses and individuals purchased tickets at the Chamber Office for $7 a piece.

“We have about 700 business members, and 50 of those stepped up and sponsored tickets for farmers in our community,” said Michelle Farrow, Workforce Development Coordinator for the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber. “We have over 50 volunteers making sure this event happens and they’re really amazing.“

Farrow said sponsors donate the meals — the bread, cheese, much of the the butter, apples, custard and more. The meal consists of beans, bread, cheese, milk, chicken, apples, custard, bread and butter.

”We recognize how important and essential farmers are to our community and the economy so this is our way of saying a big thank you for their dedication and efforts,” Farrow said.

Mike Jordan, president of the Chippewa Chamber. said the event recognizes our local agricultural community.

“Each year it is the Chamber’s goal to have farmers and the business community sit down together for a meal,” he said.

The last couple of years the event was a drive thru due to COVID-19.

”It’s nice to have it back to a sit down event, back to normal,” said Melissa Durkee, a volunteer from Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Chippewa Falls. “I’m here to see all the people and talk to them. That’s what I enjoy.”

