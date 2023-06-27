CHASEBURG — During a visit to Organic Valley Chaseburg Creamery on Monday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers talked about the importance of the dairy industry in the state.

As June Dairy Month comes to a close, Evers chatted with local farmers and Organic Valley employees while also taking time to taste test the creamery's products after a tour of the facility.

During his visit, Evers shared that he is a frequent customer of Organic Valley and praised the cooperative.

"I'm glad to be here today to celebrate dairy month in June and get a firsthand look at the great work that's happening here at Organic Valley Chaseburg Creamery, which includes churning out some of the best, if not the best, award-winning butter."

Evers shard that his first job was at a cheese factory in his hometown of Plymouth and said the dairy industry represents Wisconsin's past and present, while also playing a key role in the state's economic development.

"That's why my administration has made it a top priority to support Wisconsin's dairy industry and thousands of dairy farmers and processors that keep Wisconsin secure as America's Dairyland," Evers said.

The Chaseburg Creamery processes about 4.5 million pounds of milk each week and churns out about 30,000 pounds of butter each day, according to Organic Valley CEO Jeff Frank.

The creamery works with over 400 family farms each year, he said.

"At Organic Valley, we call this the little creamery that could," Frank said.