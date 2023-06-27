CHASEBURG — During a visit to Organic Valley Chaseburg Creamery on Monday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers talked about the importance of the dairy industry in the state.
As June Dairy Month comes to a close, Evers chatted with local farmers and Organic Valley employees while also taking time to taste test the creamery's products after a tour of the facility.
During his visit, Evers shared that he is a frequent customer of Organic Valley and praised the cooperative.
"I'm glad to be here today to celebrate dairy month in June and get a firsthand look at the great work that's happening here at Organic Valley Chaseburg Creamery, which includes churning out some of the best, if not the best, award-winning butter."
Evers shard that his first job was at a cheese factory in his hometown of Plymouth and said the dairy industry represents Wisconsin's past and present, while also playing a key role in the state's economic development.
"That's why my administration has made it a top priority to support Wisconsin's dairy industry and thousands of dairy farmers and processors that keep Wisconsin secure as America's Dairyland," Evers said.