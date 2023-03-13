Related to this story

Most Popular

Education drives farming passion

Education drives farming passion

DAKOTA, Minn. – When Lance and Chrissy Klessig moved to southeastern Minnesota their goal was to farm in a regenerative manner while teaching …

Farmers help climate resiliency

Farmers help climate resiliency

MADISON, Wisconsin – Steps are being taken to help Wisconsin agriculture become more resilient in the face of climate events such as floods, t…

Fast fermentation attracts farmer

Fast fermentation attracts farmer

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. – Loran and Heidi Sellner were accustomed to waiting a couple of months before their corn had fermented enough to feed good-…