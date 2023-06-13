Private well owners and environmentalists are requesting the Environmental Protection Agency take action on agriculture-driven nitrate pollution in southeast Minnesota’s drinking water.

Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, the EPA can use emergency powers if pollution poses an “imminent and substantial” threat to groundwater.

“Our strong position is Minnesotans shouldn’t have to worry about what’s in their water,” said Carly Griffith, water program director with the Minnesota Environmental Advocacy Center, the lead organization on the petition. “We have a lot of data that shows the extent of this problem, not just in the past 10 years, but in the past 30 to 40 years.”

A similar petition filed in Kewaunee County, Wisconsin, in 2014 also requested EPA action on nitrates. The federal agency did not make a decision, but the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in 2018 implemented more stringent manure application rules in 15 counties, including Kewaunee.

More comprehensive efforts to regulate nitrate contamination statewide were paused in 2021.

The recent Minnesota petition argues state actions are geographically limited or voluntary, often leaving private well owners underprotected.

“They have all the responsibilities and none of the protections. They’re not required to test, they’re not required to treat. That doesn’t mean they don’t have water quality problems,” said Paul Wotzka with the Minnesota Well Owners Organization, which co-signed the petition.

A joint statement between the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Department of Agriculture and Department of Health cited the state’s Groundwater Protection Rule and Nitrogen Fertilizer Management Plan as efforts to address pollution.

“While progress has been made, more work is required by state agencies, local governments, industry, farmers, and homeowners to protect our waters, especially as we continue to adapt to our changing climate,” said the statement.

The EPA has not made a decision on the petition.

“EPA is currently reviewing the petition and will evaluate next steps,” said an EPA spokesperson.

Nitrate dangers

Nitrate is one of the most common groundwater contaminants in Minnesota and Wisconsin, where aquifers provide drinking water to between 66% and 75% of the population.

When over the federal health safety standard of 10 parts per million, nitrate in drinking water has been tied to health impacts for infants and adults.

Agriculture accounts for 70% of nitrate in Minnesota waters according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and 90% of nitrate in Wisconsin’s groundwater according to the Wisconsin Groundwater Coordinating Committee.

“Agriculture as we know it is just a leaky system when it comes to nitrogen, so it’s very difficult to try to control,” said Sara Walling, water and agriculture director with Clean Wisconsin.

Nitrogen from fertilizer and manure, often used on row crops such as corn, can convert into nitrate and run off into surface waters or leech into groundwater when not used by plants.

Best management practices aim to reduce runoff by fine tuning the rate, timing and placement of nitrogen application. But weather can complicate calculations.

“There have been years where we apply nitrogen at the right time, ideal best-management timing, and then we get dumped with seven inches of rain,” said Fabian Fernandez, University of Minnesota professor with the university’s Department of Soil, Water and Climate. “That huge rain event, or series of rain events one after the other, in a way erased everything you tried to do right.”

The eight Minnesota counties named in the petition, including Winona and Houston, are sensitive to groundwater contamination due to karst, a porous geography of springs, sinkholes and shallow bedrock.

Minnesota counties in petition The petition requests EPA action in the southeast Minnesota karst counties of: Dodge

Fillmore

Goodhue

Houston

Mower

Olmsted

Wabasha

Winona

“We live in a very fragile, sensitive landscape, and on my farm, surface water does not leave the farm on the surface. It goes into rocky ravines and immediately reaches the groundwater.” said Jeff Broberg, a retired geologist with the Minnesota Well Owners Organization who lives in Winona County.

Data from the Minnesota Department of Health, Department of Agriculture and the Minnesota Well Owners Association all found private wells tested above the nitrate health standard across southeast Minnesota.

Across 13 townships in Winona County, more than 19% of private wells 2016 tested above the EPA health standard.

Contamination of private wells is a regional trend. The 2022 Wisconsin Groundwater Coordinating Council report to the state legislature cited data from 2014 to 2022 that estimated over 13% of private wells in both Chippewa and Dunn counties, and over 11% of private wells in La Crosse County, test over the health standard for nitrate.

The report also singled out Chippewa County, where nitrate levels rose significantly between 1985 and 2016 in nearly 40% of private wells tested.

Municipal vs. private

The Minnesota Department of Health requires community water sources to regularly test for nitrates and provides technical support to help find solutions when nitrate reaches certain levels.

The city of Utica in Winona County is exploring options after detecting rising nitrate levels in a well since the late 1970s. The city of Lewiston, also in Winona County, drilled a new well in 2014 in response to elevated nitrate levels.

“You can go anywhere in the state of Minnesota and take a drink from a public water supply, and be confident the water you’re drinking is safe,” said Tannie Eshenaur, water policy manager with the Department of Health.

Unlike community-serving wells, there is no testing or treatment requirement in Minnesota or Wisconsin for private wells.

“You are your own water supply authority when you buy a rural property,” said Wotzka.

Both the Minnesota Department of Health and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recommend regular nitrate testing in private wells.

The state health department started requiring nitrate testing and regulating construction of new wells after the 1974 well code. These wells are less likely to be contaminated, said Broberg, and make up an estimated 40% of Winona County wells.

At Broberg’s well, nitrate tests have hit 20 parts per million, twice the legal health limit. Drilling a new well to reach a deeper, less contaminated aquifer, could cost nearly $50,000.

More affordable options include buying bottled water or installing a reverse osmosis system to filter out nitrate.

Minnesota’s first program to provide monetary aid to private well owners came in 2021, coordinated by the Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District.

In Wisconsin, private well owners who meet income eligibility standards can apply for the Well Compensation Program for $16,000 to replace a well.

Addressing the source

Several Minnesota state agencies regulate, promote and incentivize nitrogen management policies to protect drinking water.

The Department of Agriculture’s 2019 Groundwater Protection Rule prohibits fertilizer use in fall and on frozen soil over most of southeast Minnesota due to karst.

Through the rule, the department provides a list of best nitrogen application practices in communities with elevated nitrate levels in groundwater, such as recommended rates and setbacks.

The department also develops alternative management strategies including planting cover crops such as alfalfa, retiring crop land and adopting precision agriculture techniques.

“We get a lot of input from those landowners about what those practices could be, what type of outreach is effective, how we best create funding or incentive to support those practices. We hope the adoption is high because we’ve engaged people along in the process,” said Margaret Wagner with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Pesticide and Fertilizer Management Division.

If practices are not voluntarily adopted on most cropland after a review period of at least three growing season, the department can use regulatory authority to mitigate pollution.

The department’s regulatory authority under the rule is bound to Drinking Water Supply Management Areas, districts of varying sizes around public wells.

At the township level in Minnesota, the Nitrogen Fertilizer Management Plan promotes best nitrogen practices. Adoption of the practices is voluntary.

While conservation practices developed, promoted and incentivized by state agencies are known to reduce nitrate runoff, the practices can take years or even decades to reverse groundwater nitrate contamination trends.

“We don’t want people to be exposed above that 10 milligram per liter level for days to weeks. While we collaborate very carefully with our sister water agencies, like Pollution Control, Ag (and the) Board of Water and Soil Resources, the timeline for them to address nitrate is going to be decades or longer,” said Eshenaur.

“If I have contaminated drinking water at my home, my timeline for making a decision is today,” said Broberg.

EPA petition

The petition requests a series of actions from the EPA, from increased well testing to pausing feedlot expansions to mandating fertilizer and manure application changes.

“Under this petition, you can address aquifer-scale contamination that provides water both for private well owners and public water systems,” said Griffith.

The EPA did use its authority in 2014 to mandate Washington state dairy farms provide clean water to communities polluted by nitrates and review nitrogen management strategies.

Though the EPA took no action on a petition similar to the Minnesota complaint in 2014 in Kewaunee County, in 2018 the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources implemented more stringent manure applications in 15 counties including Kewaunee.

About a third of Wisconsin’s agricultural land run by large livestock farms is covered by nutrient management plants that include guidelines for nitrogen use.

“There are a number of things in place, but as you can imagine with just CAFOs (concentrated animal feeding operations) and 30% give or take of the agricultural land, it’s not going to be ubiquitous enough to tackle the problem,” said Walling.