A recent Mauston High School graduate and his father are entering a vintage tractor they rebuilt in a national competition.

Ethan and Dave Lulich, who live in rural Juneau County, restored a 1964 Oliver 770 LP Orchard tractor with new parts and paint while maintaining the classic appearance of the farm vehicle. The father-son duo began the project on Nov. 1 and put roughly 750 hours of work into it before entering it into the 2023 Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition, Ethan said.

“They’re an incredible team,” said Lori Lulich, Ethan’s mother. “They have restored tractors basically since Ethan was old enough to hold a piece of sandpaper. Time got a little tight for us because it’s summer and we run a landscaping business full-time and Ethan is a full-time employee of that.”

The two finished the project on Aug. 6. Restoration of the tractor included using two “donor tractors” for parts, Ethan said. The pair installed a new engine and liquid propane tank as well as sheet metal for the body. After installing the parts, the tractor was painted green with a cream grille.

“This tractor, when I started the project, was just the framing on some rims,” Ethan said. “We used a lot of research, shop manuals, to make everything come together. A lot of hours painting it and getting it to look how we wanted it.”

The 1964 Oliver 770 LP Orchard was one of the rarest models of its time, Ethan said, adding that roughly $10,000 was spent to restore the tractor. Initial submissions to the contest were online, but if the tractor is selected as one of 10 finalists, he will present the restoration in Indianapolis on Nov. 2 and 3. Finalists will be announced on Sept. 6.

“My dad bought the tractor in 2004, so it’s been around here my whole life,” Ethan said.

During his freshman year at MHS, Ethan heard about the Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition through his Future Farmers of America program. Seeing the winning tractors got him excited to pursue the contest.

“It was my senior year last year, so I figured it was better late than never, so we ended up tackling this project,” he said. “I’m very happy with how it turned out.”

Along with the Chevron contest, Ethan said the family plans to take the refurbished tractor to shows and parades. The amount of work put into the project is a motivating factor for displaying it, he said.

“They gave it their all,” said Lori Lulich. “Lots of nights that they’d work until midnight, 1 o’clock in the morning. This was Ethan’s final year of eligibility to enter the contest. They take a lot of pride.”

Ethan will major in agribusiness at Kansas State University this fall. The Lulich family runs Lulich Landscaping, which is headquartered in New Lisbon, and also displayed beef cattle at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair.