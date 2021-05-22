Alex Kirilloff, after missing 16 games with wrist injury, rejoins Twins

CLEVELAND — Alex Kirilloff knew the challenge in returning to his pre-injury form, when he hit four home runs and two doubles in a four-game span nearly three weeks ago.
Any concerns he had evaporated quickly, though, as he hit two home runs through his two rehab-stint games with Class AAA St. Paul before rejoining the Twins on Friday.
“Timing’s a big part of it, and it’s hard to pick up after not doing it for a little bit,” Kirilloff said ahead of Friday’s game at Cleveland. “I felt pretty good over the past couple days, so hopefully I’ll continue to be in sync with my timing and just keep going.”
Kirilloff batted fourth and started in right field in his first major league game since May 3. The rookie’s sprained wrist put him on the injured list for 16 games and required a visit to a hand specialist as well as a cortisone injection.
Kirilloff’s injury, which he has declined to provide specifics on, could still require surgery, though the hope is not until the offseason.
“It’s kind of always been in the back of my mind,” he said of that potential operation with a monthslong recovery. “… It feels good enough to play now, and I’m happy with that.”
Kirilloff said he doesn’t need a brace on his wrist when not playing and added his routine now involves an extra half-hour of pregame swing preparation and postgame treatment. He deals with some popping sensations and mild soreness.
“He is good to go, but again, we’re going to see how he comes out after game one and make sure he’s fine,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “… To say that we know he’s going to be fine, we’re just going to play him every day for the next month, I don’t think is fair to him. But he seems like he’s in a really good place right now so we’ll take that for what it is, and I would expect him to be playing more games than not.”
Kirilloff, with his usual stoicism, seems good with that plan, especially if it involves not obsessing about his injury.
“I just tried not to think about it, in all honesty,” Kirilloff said of his mentality at the plate. “I wanted to keep the same approach and not really change much.”
Call-ups
With Kirilloff returned and the Twins calling up righthander Randy Dobnak to start in place of an injured Michael Pineda, the team had to send two others back to the Saints: Bailey Ober, who made his major league debut pitching four innings Tuesday against the White Sox, and catcher Ben Rortvedt, who has backed up Mitch Garver recently.
Dobnak, a starter throughout his career, started the season with the Twins in the bullpen but was 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA. Back in the rotation for St. Paul, he posted a 3.38 ERA in three games.
“We’ve got to find a way to keep him stretched out and in starter mode,” Baldelli said. “… It’s hard when you’re put in the bullpen. There’s just no guarantees you’re going to be able to find a way to get a guy in there and let him throw 75 pitches. ... But one way or another, we’ve got to make sure he continues to throw and he doesn’t get shortened up again.”