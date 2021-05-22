Alex Kirilloff, after missing 16 games with wrist injury, rejoins Twins

“He is good to go, but again, we’re going to see how he comes out after game one and make sure he’s fine,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “… To say that we know he’s going to be fine, we’re just going to play him every day for the next month, I don’t think is fair to him. But he seems like he’s in a really good place right now so we’ll take that for what it is, and I would expect him to be playing more games than not.”

Kirilloff, with his usual stoicism, seems good with that plan, especially if it involves not obsessing about his injury.

“I just tried not to think about it, in all honesty,” Kirilloff said of his mentality at the plate. “I wanted to keep the same approach and not really change much.”

Call-ups

With Kirilloff returned and the Twins calling up righthander Randy Dobnak to start in place of an injured Michael Pineda, the team had to send two others back to the Saints: Bailey Ober, who made his major league debut pitching four innings Tuesday against the White Sox, and catcher Ben Rortvedt, who has backed up Mitch Garver recently.

Dobnak, a starter throughout his career, started the season with the Twins in the bullpen but was 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA. Back in the rotation for St. Paul, he posted a 3.38 ERA in three games.