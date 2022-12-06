Allen indicates he's returning

Star running back Braelon Allen plans to stay with the University of Wisconsin football program, he said via social media Tuesday.

There were rumors of Allen’s potential transfer last month after he followed rival coaches on Twitter. He later addressed those rumors by saying he would stay if interim coach Jim Leonhard was hired.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh went outside the locker room and hired Luke Fickell away from the University of Cincinnati on Nov. 27. It was a shocking move that led to further speculation Allen might leave.

However, Allen wrote Tuesday on Twitter, “Update: sources tell me Braelon Allen is a Wisconsin Badger.” That came a day after he wrote, “Sources this sources that ... if I didn’t tell you don’t say it.”

His Instagram post Tuesday doubled down with an emoji of a closed lock. It included images of him in a Badgers uniform and a screenshot of a tweet that read, “Saw Chris Ballard confirm a rumor on The Michigan Insider of Braelon Allen wanting to transfer to Michigan next year.”

The next image was Allen with his head leaned back while sitting on the bench with the caption “Michigan fans:” followed by him walking in before a game then a photoshopped image of Fickell wearing a Wisconsin vest.

Allen rushed for 1,126 yards and averaged 5.4 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns in 11 regular-season games as a sophomore. He was a consensus All-Big Ten second-team selection. He set the record for longest run in program history, a 96-yard dash in a 38-0 win against Illinois State Sept. 3.

Allen’s rushed for 2,394 yards and 22 touchdowns in 23 games at UW. He was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten pick and set multiple program records. He became the first true freshman to rush for 100 or more yards in seven consecutive games, all UW wins.

The former four-star recruit came to UW a year early after completing his high school studies in the summer of 2021. It took a few weeks into his freshman season for him to get his feet under him as a tailback after being projected as a safety or linebacker, but once he hit the field in a significant role, things changed for the Badgers. His bruising running style helped provide UW with an identity and powered upset wins over ranked Purdue and Iowa teams. He won game MVP honors in the Badgers’ Las Vegas Bowl win over Arizona State to cap a 9-4 season.

Allen was strong again this year, but injuries limited him down the stretch. He played through a shoulder injury that took away some of his ability to break tackles, but that plus an ankle injury stuffed in Game 11 at Nebraska kept him out of the Minnesota game to end the regular season.

Allen grew to love football from watching former Badgers tailback Melvin Gordon’s career, and spoke often about his desire to become one of the great UW running backs like Gordon.