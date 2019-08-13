Born in La Crosse in 1909, Hauser graduated from Central High School and spent a year at the Normal School before moving to New York at age 21, where he honed his skill as a stone carver. He later settled in the Twin Cities, founding the art department at Macalester College. Though much of his work is in Minnesota, Hauser sculpted several limestone panels for Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.