American Family Insurance Championship: Jimenez has 1-stroke lead over Couples in Wisconsin

MADISON — Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Fred Couples into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ American Insurance Championship.

Jimenez, also the first-round leader after a 65, had a 10-under 134 at University Ridge.

“Not as good a score as yesterday. Still hitting good, hitting some good shots there, a couple up-and-downs,” Jimenez said. “A little bit unlucky a couple of times, the ball was in a divot and a little bounce when I made the bogey.”

The 57-year-old Spaniard has 10 victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning 21 times on the European Tour.

“The thing you have to do tomorrow is keep patience, have a good swing rhythm and let everything happen,” Jimenez said. “You have to respect all the players that are behind you, they’re all great players, and tomorrow the one who plays better will win the tournament. Or the one who keep more concentrating, more calm. Don’t think about it, just do your best.”

The 61-year-old Couples followed an opening 68 with a 67. He won the 2017 tournament for the last of his 13 senior titles.