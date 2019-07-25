LA CRESCENT — Tate Meiners hadn’t pitched all summer.
A torn labrum in his throwing shoulder forced the recent Caledonia High School graduate and NCAA Division II Augustana University (S.D.) baseball recruit to shut it down on the mound. But on Thursday, with starter Eric Augedahl running into trouble in the fourth inning of Caledonia Legion Post 191’s opening round sub-section playoff game against Dodge Center, Meiners wanted the ball.
And that’s all it took.
“Originally Austin Klug was going to come in,” Post 191 coach Brad Augedahl said. “But Tate was like, ‘Brad, I think I can pitch.’ I said, ‘If you want to pitch the ball is yours.’
“As soon as he told me he wanted the ball, the ball was is.”
Meiners showed no signs of rust, tossing a four perfect innings of relief with eight strikeouts while also doing damage at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two steals and two runs scored to help Post 191 get past Dodge Center 2-1 on Thursday in La Crescent.
Eric Augedahl started to lose his command in the fourth inning. The southpaw issued a leadoff walk and an infield single before being lifted for Meiners.
Meiners allowed an RBI fielder’s choice before back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning.
“It felt good to get on the mound again and throw strikes,” Meiners said. “I can throw hard again and it feels really good.”
Meiners would go on to retire the next nine hitters.
“I have seen him pitch long enough to know he is a dominant pitcher when he’s pitching for us,” Brad Augedahl said.
Meiners also proved to be the catalyst for both Caledonia runs.
In the fourth inning, Meiners led off with a single, stole second, reached third on a wild pitch, then scored on a sacrifice fly from Casey Storlie. In the sixth, Meiners reached again via a lead-off single, stole second, advanced to third before scoring the go-ahead run when he beat the throw home on a grounder to third by Klug.
Meiners’ efforts were crucial considering the Caledonia offense struggled at times, managing six hits while hitting into two double plays and failed twice to get a safety squeeze bunt down.
“Our defense was really good and our pitching was good,” Storlie said. “But moving forward our hitting has to get a lot better because we are going to be facing a lot of better pitchers we have a couple of days to figure it out. Maybe a little first game jitters out of our way.”
Caledonia will now play La Crescent, who defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the second game Thursday. The two rivals have seen a lot of each other recently, but they wouldn’t want it any other way.
“We’ve already played them five times this year,” Brad Augedahl said with a laugh. “That’s what makes good rivalries though.”
