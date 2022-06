La Crescent 11, Gays Mills 5

GAYS MILLS, Wis. — La Crescent pulled away from a close game with a five-run top of the sixth inning.

First baseman Jack Welch drove in two runs for La Crescent, which took advantage of eight errors to scored six unearned runs.

Left fielder Nathan Masterson, designated hitter Karson Pape and catcher Logan De Boer each doubled, and Masterson and Pape each had two hits.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0