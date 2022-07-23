Baseball has long been considered America's Pastime with its origins rooted in the 1800s, and early in the turn of the century a new program had helped organize leagues across the nation.

On July 17, 1925, American Legion Baseball was born and continues to serve Wisconsin teenagers and young adults with 209 programs. That is the third most active teams in 2022 behind Minnesota (395 teams) and Nebraska (271).

“I think the community backing, especially in our area, is really supportive of American Legion Baseball,” Waupun Post 210 coach Derrick Standke said. “It’s not broke, so there’s nothing to fix.”

Why success on the mound is an all-day affair for high school baseball pitchers

Mauston Post 81 coach Mike Stoughtenger agreed, saying: “The state of baseball in Wisconsin is alive and well. We’re producing a lot of players and legion baseball is a really important piece to that because it gives guys an opportunity to continue to get good at bats against quality teams, in meaningful situations. Legion baseball gives our state that opportunity.”

Wisconsin’s Region 5 Director Eric Bloohm added that it’s not only the community support that helps the growth of legion baseball, but also the people within the program who help popularize it among potential players.

Who can play?

According to American Legion Baseball, there are more than 3,400 teams and nearly 55,000 youth participate across the nation and Canada.

There are three age groups (16-under, 17-under and 19-under) and there are three divisions among the varsity squad with A being for small schools, AA for medium-sized schools and AAA for large schools.

Bloohm said 16-year-olds usually don’t play on the senior teams, especially with programs like Fond du Lac Post 75, La Crosse Post 52 and Appleton (which has two programs called Appleton Double Days and Appleton Legion).

But teams like Beaver Dam Post 146 and Waupun, which are in AA and A, respectively, only foster varsity (19U) and junior varsity (17U or 16U) squads.

“It’s just an opportunity to try and get them young kids, freshmen and sophomores, playing against the same age competition down there,” Standke said.

Sustained success

Both Standke and Beaver Dam manager Jeff Eberle said those two programs have been successfully bringing in a varsity program. More often than not, those who play during high school will play for their legion teams in those communities.

“It’s a rich tradition,” Eberle said. “I’m thankful to be helping with that. I feel obligated to keep it going the best we can. Without the high school program and the success they’ve had over the years, we wouldn’t have such a good legion program either. It comes down. It dwindles right down.”

Most legion teams use the summer as a way to hone players’ skills. Teams can schedule as many games as they want and can choose whether or not to practice during the summer.

“It’s a nice thing,” Bloohm said. “You’ve got state tournaments for five different divisions. You get to play a lot of ball. … I know teams that will play 80 games this summer and other ones might just be in a league that plays 15 or 16, and that’s enough for them. That’s fine.”

Middleton Post 245 coach Brian Stubbe said he attempts to schedule his squad about 30 games each summer. He’ll also add several tournaments to participate in.

Both Middleton and Beaver Dam traveled to Stevens Point for the Ed Kardach Firecracker Classic, which Beaver Dam won. Middleton's travels went across the Midwest to a big tournament taking place during the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, as well as the Goffer Classic Tournament, which featured nearly 100 teams in Minnesota.

While Mauston only schedules 10 to 20 games, Stoughtenger said, it's no surprise that Waupun and Viroqua are solid come spring.

“Viroqua plays 70 games a summer,” Stoughtenger said. “They play 50 to 70 games a summer. They play a ton, but there’s no surprise that in the spring time they are always good. They’re always competitive. … There’s no question about it, good teams are playing legion baseball.”

Reaping rewards

In some occurrences college freshmen who haven’t turned 20 years old during the calendar year do come back to participate.

“We just said let’s just keep it for our kids and develop our kids for high school,” Eberle said. “It’s worked. The kids have gone on and played better their junior and senior years in high school.”

There are other options for high school graduates to play summer baseball. College baseball players can play in one of the many collegiate wooden bat leagues across the country, such as the Northwoods League. For high school grads and older there are also Home Talent and Rock River leagues.

“It’s something to keep those kids that play at the smaller colleges, something to do in the summer that don’t have the Northwoods League,” Standke said of players seeking to play in Home Talent and Rock River. “You’ve got to have that in-between.”

While Beaver Dam doesn’t usually have players return, Standke said Waupun has brought back a handful some years. Like many other teams, Waupun shares many of the athletes to various different sports throughout the summer.

“We have to share our student-athletes whether they’re in (a) basketball league, 7-on-7 passing or summer hockey or soccer, that’s the nice thing about getting the 19-year-olds back,” he said. “They don’t have any of the other activities going on. They still want to be here because obviously they came back. They want to play ball. It’s good for our younger guys who have been with the program and see where their potential can be.”

Losing out on players

Aside from sharing athletes, legion teams can also lose players to various other things, like a job or travel baseball. Most teams are usually lenient for players’ schedules to accommodate a job. They just ask that they’re ready for tournament games on the weekend and during the postseason in mid-July and August.

Stubbe said there aren’t many legion teams in Dane County and the Madison area because of GRB Academy, Silver Sluggers Academy and Edge Baseball Training.

“We’ve been lucky in that our (high school) head coach Brent Jorgensen is trying to do it where he’s setting up our schedule to try to convince kids with us getting around 30 games this summer in about a five- to six-week span,” Stubbe said. “We’re trying to use that as ‘Play with us. Play together with your team.’ We’re trying to use that to try to get the kids to stay with the legion program ... with the hope that it benefits our varsity team in the future with the kids all staying together and playing together.”

While metro areas are struggling to field teams, Standke, who is also a Region 5 assistant director on the American Legion Baseball board, said the Milwaukee Baseball Association is considering expanding through legion play.

“It’s starting to grow and I think it’s because of the community base,” Standke said. “I think a lot of it has to do with the coaches being able to stick with their players year-round. In order for that to happen, coaches have to have some pretty understanding wives and families. It’s a long time to spend with a group of kids, but I think it pays off in the long run.”

Standke added Madison used to have a legion program called Madison Impact when he first started with Waupun.

“Up here (in Beaver Dam and Waupun), this is what we do and it works for us,” Standke, a 10-year coach, said. “I would say it’s not an issue at all in Waupun. I don’t know if I’ve lost a player in Waupun or throughout my career. ... I think geographically we’re in that area it’s not really convenient as it is to other areas.

"I understand down in the Madison and Milwaukee areas you’ve got the GRB and Sticks. … I think where we are geographically secludes us from that. As long as someone doesn’t start one up in the area, I think we’ll be okay.”

However, sometimes small-town teams have trouble fielding enough players for a team.

“I know in our area, there’s Fox Lake and Randolph, we’ll have a team one year and the next year they won’t have a team,” Bloohm said. “Then they’ll have two years in a row where they’ll have a team. You’ve got to have your local interest to get enough guys to play.”

But overall the entire state of Wisconsin has sustained consistency among the growth of legion baseball.

“I think it’s great getting these kids involved in the summer with baseball,” Stubbe said. “It’s such a cool sport and a great sport that it’s neat to see. It’s nice to have it as a community team and kind of an extension of the high school season, too. It makes it nice.”