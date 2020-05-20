American Legion Post 116 to conduct military rites

Due to the social distancing required by the COVID-19 pandemic, Coon Valley has been forced to cancel the usual Memorial Day program and parade this year. This is a break from a tradition that has spanned decades in the village.

But while the program and parade have been cancelled, residents are asked to take the time to pause and remember those who the day is set aside for, the men and women who have sacrificed their lives in the service of our country.

The Coon Valley American Legion Post will still conduct military rites at the local cemeteries. The schedule will be as follows:

Koethe Cemetary 7:30 a.m.;

Trinity Church of Christ, Mormon Coulee 7:45 a.m.;

St. Joseph Ridge Church 8 a.m.;

North Ridge Cemetary 8:30 a.m.;

Esofea Bethany Lutheran Church 9 a.m.;

Coon Valley Lutheran Church 9:30 a.m.

