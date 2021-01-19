Analysis: In tough NBA times, games not the top priority

The NBA is apparently trying to be the type of model that Embry referenced.

It was the first major U.S. pro league to shut down in March 2020, when it became evident that it was no longer safe to play as the virus was spreading. It used its copious platform last summer to spread messages of unity: In the restart bubble the words “Black Lives Matter” were painted at midcourt in huge block letters. LeBron James got people to vote, Chris Paul got on the campaign trail, Mo Bamba worked a voting center, Malcolm Brogdon marched and spoke out amid chaos. There were countless other examples.

King once famously said this: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” NBA players and coaches spoke out last year about the need for societal change. The league, while trying to balance its own economic challenges amid the virus, has stressed mask-wearing and social-distancing as ways to combat COVID-19 — though after postponing more than a dozen games in the last week or so, even those methods aren't foolproof.

Still, there seems to be a perspective around the league unlike ever before.