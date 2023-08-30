GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst told anyone who would listen what the 2023 Green Bay Packers’ priority was a couple of weeks ago.

Sure, the sixth-year general manager wants the team to win as many games as possible. It’d be great if the Packers can do what the Seattle Seahawks did last season — trade away their franchise quarterback, revamp the roster with youngsters and still make the playoffs at 9-8.

But if you listened closely, Gutekunst made it clear the primary objective for the season — a guiding principle that was confirmed by the 37 roster moves he made Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated 53-man roster limit — is to allow one of the youngest rosters in the NFL to gain valuable experience and weather the bevy of rookie mistakes and growing pains that come with such an approach.

“Obviously we want to win every game and we don’t ever want to sacrifice that. But the goal here is to win a championship, right?” Gutekunst said. “We’re not here to just win some games. We’re here to win a championship — and sometimes you have to create room to get better, right? And you can’t get better without playing.

“It’s not easy. Growing pains are never easy. But if we’re going to win a championship, we have to get better. We weren’t good enough last year. We have to get better. And sometimes you have to create opportunities for that to happen.”

To that end, Gutekunst waived 32 players Tuesday: quarterback Alex McGough; running backs Patrick Taylor and Nate McCrary; wide receivers Grant DuBose, Jadakis Bonds, Cody Chrest, Bo Melton and Duece Watts; tight ends Austin Allen and Dre Miller; fullback Henry Pearson; offensive tackles Jean Delance and Kadeem Telfort; centers Cole Schneider and James Empey; defensive linemen Jason Lewan, Antonio Moultrie and Chris Slayton; linebackers Keshawn Banks, Arron Mosby, Kennet Odumegwu, Jimmy Phillips Jr. and Marvin Pierre; cornerbacks Corey Ballentine, Kiondre Thomas, Tyrell Ford, Elijah Hamilton, William Hooper and Shemar Jean-Charles; safeties Innis Gaines and Benny Sapp III; and long-snapper Matt Orzech.

Three more players were waived injured: running backs Tyler Goodson and Lew Nichols, and long-snapper Broughton Hatcher.

The team also placed cornerback Eric Stokes, the team’s 2021 first-round pick, on the in-season physically unable to perform list, meaning he’ll miss at least four games to start the season. Stokes is working his way back from knee and foot surgeries after going down in the team’s Nov. 6 loss at Detroit, where he suffered a torn meniscus in his knee and a Lisfranc fracture in his foot. His foot kept him from practicing throughout training camp and is the holdup for him being cleared to play.

And safety Tarvarius Moore was put on injured reserve, meaning his season is over with the Packers. He is expected to negotiate an injury settlement and be waived off IR, giving him the opportunity to play elsewhere this season. The knee injury that landed him on IR was not thought to be season-ending.

After those moves — and Monday’s release of incumbent 32-year-old punter Pat O’Donnell — had been made, the Packers found themselves with 11 of their 13 draft picks on the initial roster, three undrafted rookie free agents who beat the odds and some imbalances at several positions on the depth chart.

They also found themselves with 53 players whose average age is 24.98 years old.

Some roster tinkering, along with establishing a 16-man practice squad, will happen this week in advance of the Sept. 10 season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

In the meantime, here’s a closer look at where the roster stands as of now.

Quarterbacks (2): Jordan Love, Sean Clifford

Analysis: Clifford, a rookie fifth-round pick, handily outdistanced McGough, the reigning USFL MVP, for the top backup job. McGough did show something in the preseason finale against the Seahawks and would be a logical practice-squad candidate as the third QB. The Packers could also opt for one of the quarterbacks released by other teams in the final cutdown.

Running backs (3): Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson

Analysis: Wilson, who led the NFL in rushing in preseason and was the feel-good story of camp, not only defied the odds and made the team as an undrafted free agent from Division II Fort Valley State, he also overcame what Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur said were the priorities for the No. 3 running back: playing on special teams and being an effective pass-protector on offense. Keeping him over Taylor ranks as a surprise.

Nichols, a seventh-round pick from Central Michigan, was one of two draft picks who didn’t make the team; and Goodson, who was on the practice squad all last season, was having a strong camp before his shoulder injury at Cincinnati.

Fullbacks (1): Josiah Deguara

Analysis: The former tight end is still able to play his old position, and he’ll likely have to after the team kept only two true tight ends.

Wide receivers (6): Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Malik Heath, Dontayvion Wicks, Samori Touré

Analysis: Heath had one of the most impressive camps an undrafted rookie has had in a long time as he extended the Packers’ streak of keeping at least one UDFA on the 53-man roster to 19 years. Wicks, a fifth-round pick, missed camp time with a concussion and a hamstring injury but still stuck. DuBose, a seventh-round pick, must be a practice-squad priority target for Gutekunst if he gets through waivers.

Tight ends (2): Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave

Analysis: After Tyler Davis‘ season-ending knee injury in Cincinnati, Allen appeared to be in good position for the No. 3 tight end spot. He’d make sense for the practice squad, but the position sure looks light at the moment.

Offensive linemen (11): David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Caleb Jones, Sean Rhyan, Luke Tenuta, Royce Newman

Analysis: The group is heavy on backup tackles (Walker, Nijman, Jones, Tenuta) and light on interior linemen (Rhyan, Newman). Rhyan, a 2022 third-round pick, had a bounce-back camp, but Newman, a 2021 fourth-rounder, struggled at times and his roster spot appeared in peril. Tenuta, who suffered a significant but not season-ending ankle injury against the Bengals, appears headed for injured reserve; NFL rules require players to be on the initial 53-man roster if they are to be eligible to be designated for return later in the year.

Defensive linemen (6): Kenny Clark, T.J. Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks, Jonathan Ford

Analysis: The Packers clearly like the massive Ford, a 2022 seventh-round pick, as they kept one more than usual up front. This is one position where the defense is as young as the offense, with Clark — at the ripe old age of 27 — being the elder statesman.

Outside linebackers (6): Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Justin Hollins, Kingsley Enagbare, Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox

Analysis: Cox, who went undrafted after being kicked out of two programs in college (Georgia, Florida), is a former 5-star recruit and he showed his natural talent in camp. If he stays on the straight and narrow, he could be an incredible find. Engabare made a significant Year 2 jump and Hollins, added to the roster last Thanksgiving, brings veteran value. The team has an international player program practice-squad exemption for the Nigerian-born Odumegwu, so he’ll be with the team all year as he learns American football.

Inside linebackers (5): De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, Tariq Carpenter.

Analysis: Campbell has been sidelined by an ankle injury and his status for the opener is unclear, while the coaches have big plans for Walker. McDuffie, Wilson and Carpenter are core special-teamers.

Cornerbacks (4): Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine

Analysis: Keeping only four corners on the 53-man rosters is a bold strategy, even with Stokes expected back this season. That said, none of the six corners who were released on Tuesday had strong enough training camps to vehemently argue they were robbed of a roster spot. Several figure to return on the practice squad to provide depth and continue developing.

Safeties (5): Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens, Dallin Leavitt, Anthony Johnson Jr.

Analysis: Gaines, a special teams ace, was a mild surprise cut, but moving on from Moore, who seemed to have a stronger camp than Owens, was a bigger upset. Johnson made the team as a rookie seventh-round pick and showed potential. Sapp, who clinched the preseason-ending win over Seattle with a goal line interception, figures to be back on the practice squad.

Specialists (2): Anders Carlson, Daniel Whelan

Analysis: With Orzech’s release, the Packers currently don’t have a long-snapper on the roster. According to Sports Illustrated, that move was procedural, as the team intends to re-sign Orzech after placing Tenuta on injured reserve. Picking the unproven Whelan, who is technically a rookie but did play in the XFL in the spring, over O’Donnell is further evidence the team wants potential, not proven commodities.