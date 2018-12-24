Two days before Christmas, I received my Christmas bonus of $150. I was so excited to be able to give my kids a good Christmas. I cashed the check and made it home, hoping to go shopping on Christmas Eve.
As soon as I hit the door, my sitter informed me that my son was sick. I took his temperature, and it was 104 degrees. The only thing I could do was to take him to urgent care. I had no insurance, so I had to pay $133 cash up front before my son could be seen. The doctor sent us home, leaving me with only $17 out of my Christmas bonus.
I was sad, but son’s welfare was more important to me than gifts for Christmas. The next morning, my son was better, so I had the sitter watch the kids so I could at least get some cheap gifts for them. I managed to get them three gifts apiece, along with a large can of spaghetti for our Christmas meal.
On my way home, I realized we had no Christmas tree! I pulled up to our local grocery store and ran back to the meat counter. I told the butcher my dilemma, and he ripped off a 3-by-3-foot sheet of butcher paper and gave it to me.
I finally got home and gathered my kids and had them draw and color a big Christmas tree with decorations. Then they taped the butcher paper tree onto the living room wall. My kids went to bed waiting for Santa. I wrapped what gifts I had with wax paper and labeled them accordingly and placed them under the butcher paper tree.
On Christmas morning they got up and opened their gifts and were happy as could be. At our Christmas dinner we ate spaghetti, gave thanks for a great Christmas memory that will last forever. We felt blessed. All of this for $17.
— Andrea Griffith of La Crosse
