Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Andrew M. Plum, 32, La Crosse, was charged July 14 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Plum was stopped by police Jan. 5 and sped away after nearly running over a La Crosse County Sheriff’s Deputy’s feet, according to the complaint.