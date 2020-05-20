Andrew Veseley, 19, Oak Lawn, Ill., was charged May 20 with possession with intent to deliver THC, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of an illegally-obtained prescription. Veseley had six 3.5-ounce bags of marijuana, five containers of marijuana resin for vaping, a bottle of prescription liquid codeine, a .45 semi-automatic handgun and 10 hollow-point rounds March 24 when he was pulled over for speeding, according to the complaint.