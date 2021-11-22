Angela Kohlwey: Go crazy for cranberries and improve your health

Cranberries are a tart and tangy fruit packed with health benefits. They’re low in sugar, sodium-free, fat-free and a great source of vitamin C and fiber.

Cranberries contain flavonoid, proanthocyanin and other polyphenols that support cardiovascular health. They also can reduce the risk of urinary tract infections and benefit your gut bacteria, lowering your chance of stomach ulcers.

You can find fresh cranberries in grocery stores during October through December. They’re great in smoothies, salsa and desserts. Frozen and dried cranberries are available year-round. Dried cranberries can be added to a salad, trail mix, muffins or eaten as a snack.

Cranberry smoothie

½ cup fresh or frozen cranberries

½ frozen banana

¼ cup frozen raspberries

¼ cup Greek yogurt

¼ cup orange juice

Mix in blender until smooth. If needed add more orange juice or yogurt to get the desired consistency.

Nutrition Analysis: 149 calories, 1g fat, 7g protein, 31g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber 6 g, 21 mg sodium

Kale salad with roasted sweet potato, cranberries and pumpkin seeds

1 sweet potato

¾ cup fresh cranberries (or try ½ cup dried cranberries)

½ Tbsp olive oil

¼ tsp. salt (optional)

4-6 large kale leaves (or add amount desired)

⅓ cup toasted pumpkin seeds (or use pecans, walnuts or almonds)

Dressing

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar (or white wine vinegar)

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a pan with parchment paper.

Peel sweet potato and chop into small cubes. Mix the sweet potato, olive oil, and salt and spread out evenly on pan. Place in the oven for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, mix the cranberries in the pan with sweet potatoes and cook for another 10-15 minutes, until the sweet potatoes are cooked through.

Cut the stems off the kale and chop the kale leaves into small pieces. Place in a large bowl.

Mix the salad dressing ingredients together and pour over the kale. Mix well.

Add your roasted sweet potatoes, cranberries and pumpkin seeds and mix all together.

Serve immediately or store in the fridge in an airtight container.

Nutrition analysis per serving: 164 calories, 2 g protein, 2 gm carbohydrate, 4 g fat, 12 g fiber

Angela Kohlwey is a registered dietitian with Gundersen Health System

