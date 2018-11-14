When it comes to maintaining wellness over the winter, it helps to come up with a list of goals. Many people find they get busy and don’t take the time to do the things they should to stay healthy, like eat well or exercise. Choose a couple of ideas to work on every week or so. They can add up to make a big difference. For some inspiration on making your own list of wellness goals this winter, check out my list below.
My top ten tips
1. Eat breakfast to get your metabolism revved up. This will help you to think better as well.
2. Try not to skip meals. Three meals spaced apart by about four to five hours is a good rule of thumb. You will have more energy and not be so tired or hungry at the end of the day.
3. Drink water throughout the day. Drink a glass first thing when you wake up in the morning and then carry a refillable bottle with you to drink from throughout the day.
4. Move more! Make a plan for staying active and have a back-up plan for indoor activities when the weather prevents you from going outside. For example:
- Take an extra walk around the mall or store when shopping
- Take a walk on your break at work or go for a walk before you leave work for the day
- Take the long way to your car
- Consider joining a gym
- At home, simply walk in place, do squats or jumping jacks in place during TV commercials. It all adds up!
5. Be aware of your hunger cues. Do you know what physical hunger cues feel like to your body? This will help you determine when you are eating out of hunger and when you are eating out of some other emotion. If you find you are eating emotionally often, find other ways to relax. Call a support person, go for a walk, take a bubble bath, or work on a puzzle or craft to keep yourself busy.
6. Eat slowly. Take at least 20 minutes for the meal, sit down at the table and turn off the TV and put away the phones. If you live with other people, eat together. This is good modeling, especially if you have kids.
7. Try smaller plates and bowls. This can help you to have better portion control.
8. Use the plate method to balance meals. About a quarter of your plate should be a protein source, a quarter should be a grain, and half your plate should be fruits and non-starchy vegetables.
9. Remember all foods can fit in a healthy diet. Food is supposed to nourish but should be enjoyed, too. All foods can be eaten in moderation! Don’t let anyone tell you that you can never eat something. That is not realistic.
10. Take time to do something for yourself in the next month. What do you enjoy? Go to a movie. Phone or visit a friend you have not seen in a long time. Plan a day for yourself to do something you enjoy. If money is an issue, go to the library and check out a movie or book. Go to a local play or listen to music. Do something for someone else who is in need. When we help someone else, we find it helps us too.
Easy no-bake breakfast bars
Makes 16 servings
Ingredients
1 cup original Cheerios® cereal
2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats, dry
½ cup whole flaxseeds
½ cup mini chocolate chips
½ cup honey
¾ cup creamy peanut butter
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
In a microwave-safe bowl, combine honey, vanilla extract and peanut butter. Microwave on high for 30 seconds to melt the peanut butter so you can stir together. Stir in cheerios, oats, flaxseeds and chocolate chips.
Line an 8x8 inch baking dish with nonstick foil for easy clean-up. Press mixture into the pan evenly. Refrigerate for an hour to harden. Cut into 16 bars. Wrap individually for an easy on-the-go breakfast or snack!
Note: You can substitute your favorite dried fruit in place of the chocolate chips (e.g. raisins, dried cranberries, etc.)
Nutrition information: Per serving: 200 calories, 10 g fat, 5 g protein, 24 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 57 mg sodium
Oven-baked chicken breast
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
4 skinless chicken breasts
¼ cup skim milk
½ cup plain or seasoned dry bread crumbs
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon dried parsley
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Butter-flavored cooking spray
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. In shallow pan, cover chicken with milk. Soak 15 minutes or longer.
In a small bowl, mix remaining dry ingredients. Dip chicken into dry mixture. Place on pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Spray chicken with cooking spray. Bake for 45 minutes.
Nutrition information: Per serving: 232 calories, 5 g fat, 33 g protein, 12 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 365 mg sodium
Oven-roasted broccoli
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
2 cups fresh broccoli, chopped (could also add cauliflower)
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper, to taste
¼ teaspoon sea salt, to taste (cut back as needed)
Directions
Preheat oven to 400° F. Place chopped broccoli on a cookie sheet. Pour olive oil over and stir to coat. Sprinkle salt and pepper over broccoli; stir again to coat. Cook at 400° for 15-20 minutes, until crispy on the edge. Serve immediately.
Nutrition information: Per serving: 70 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g protein, 2 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 150 mg sodium
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.