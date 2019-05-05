Gundersen Health System
April 16
Daughter to Heather Bray and Shawn Beier, Winona
Daughter to Courtney Schultz Cordes and Joseph Kress, Sparta
April 17
Son to Stephanie Tidquist and Justin O’Driscoll, Holmen
April 18
Son to Hannah Bott and Levi Kemp, La Crosse
Son to Lindsay Fisher and Connor Johnson, La Crosse
Daughter to Ashley Erickson and Travis Schendel, Cashton
Son to Christine Friedrichs and Garet Koxlien, Galesville
April 19
Daughter to Shyanne Lewis, Cresco
Son to Jaime Boarman and Karl Greenfield, La Crosse
Son and daughter to Ashley McCullick and Keith Roberts, Gays Mills
Son to Amber Schmit and Mark Jensen, Tomah
April 20
Son to Maizoua Xiong and Steve Moua, Holmen
Daughter to Stephanie Nemec and Matt Fencl, Westby
Son to Sadie Brosinski and Jeff Alton, Genoa
April 21
Son to Tiahia Aune and Davonte Willcox-Ransom, Winona
Son to Bethany Zellmer and Justin Matsick, La Crosse
Daughter to Samantha Dolsey and Thomas Stark, Hixton
Daughter to Gabrielle Larson and Brady Kozelka, Sparta
April 22
Son to Brecken Allan, De Soto
Son to Kylie Mannion and Jonathon Horne, La Crosse
Daughter to Heather Martin and Tyler Dieterman, Winona
April 23
Daughter to Brittany Binsfeld and Daniel Hensgen, La Crosse
Daughter to Amber Schoh and Corey Bell, Caledonia
April 24
Daughter to Elizabeth Halama and Jeremy Campbell, Whitehall
Son to Samantha Meidle and Andrew Hinton, Melrose
April 25
Daughter to Danielle Halverson and David Todd, Galesville
April 26
Son to Jennifer Field and Peter Amann, La Crosse
Son to Jenna Anderson and Chris Kirchner, Onalaska
April 27
Son to Cindy and Jason Murphy, La Crosse
April 28
Daughter to Angel Troxler and Cody Kraemer, Ettrick
Daughter to Mary Stallman and Jack Litsheim, La Crosse
April 29
Son to Christina Huff and Casey O’Connell, Onalaska
Son to Tvisa Wells, Winona
April 30
Son to April Ennis and Fred Hill, Black River Falls
Son to Kelly Colgan and Derek Hammen, La Crosse
Daughter to Katie Nestingen and Bryce Griffin, Viroqua
Son to Alison Dibb and Adam Wershofen, Holmen
Tomah Memorial Hospital
April 24
Twin sons to Magdalena and Andrzej Ziemianczyk, Tomah
April 24
Daughter to Jordyn Tourville and Jeremy Wallenhorst, Tomah
April 28
Son to Jasmin Lincoln and Corey Georgeson, Tomah
April 29
Daughter to Melody and Jason Lewis, Tomah
Son to Taylor Webber and Morgan Leis, Sparta
Son to Jessica and Shane Luxton, Norwalk
April 30
Son to Rachel Dupree and Collin Nelson, Tomah
