Births for Sunday, April 19

Gundersen Health
April 1
Daughter to Amanda Skrede and Matthew Smith, Trempealeau.
April 2
Daughter to Elizabeth Emmerich and Zachary Dolan, Onalaska.
Son to Brienne Schreiber and Peter Nestingen, La Crosse.
April 3
Son to Gretchen Otto and Adam Poellinger, Onalaska.
Daughter to Katelyn Burke Jacob and Thomas Jacob, Viroqua.
Daughter to Caitlin Carlson and David Foster, La Crosse.
Daughter to Morgan Meyer and Ezekiel Koonce, La Crosse.
Son to Alison Knutson and Dustin Cunningham, Holmen.
April 4
Son to Rabecca Peacock and Christopher Schwabe, La Crosse.
Son to Rebecca Hershberger and Cameron Hanson, Houston.
Daughter to Rayleigh Hustchenreuter and Stephen Hicks, La Crosse.
Son to Brianna Kunkel and Joseph Iverson, Galesville.
April 6
Son to Annika Olson and Benjamin Haskin, Bangor.
Daughter to Christine Kadlecek and Zachary Hall, La Crosse.
Son to Jessica Goss and Zachary Christian, Trempealeau.
Son to Jennifer Tupper and Barry Kratche, Tomah.
April 7
Daughter to Renee Schwartzhoff and Robert Stokman, Eitzen, MN.
Son to Crystal Goulet and Dylan Fuchsteiner, La Crosse.
Son to Leah and Richard Benish, Bangor.
April 8
Daughter to Ashley Buchner and Jacob Halama, Galesville.
Daughter to Glori Roney and Nicco Stokes, La Crosse.
Son to Allison Baus and Justin Helgeson, West Salem.
Daughter to Allison Haugen and Jared Rickert, Sparta.
Son to Laura Lipke and Samuel Miller, Onalaska.
April 9
Son to Dawn Pogreba and Michael Stenberg, Winona.
Son to Terri Kirchmeier and Catlin Donnelly, Melrose.
April 10
Son to Ella Reed and James Schmidt, La Crosse.
Son to Tiffany Cornell and Phillip Haugland, West Salem.
Son to Karla Wiste and Eric Hansen, Spring Grove.
Daughter to Jana Gathke and Coty Boardman, Chaseburg.
Daughter to Brittany Drews and Joseph LaMere, Onalaska.
April 11
Twin daughters to Kayla Kondracki and Clint Gilman, Sparta.
Daughter to Michelle Lichter and Clint Evans, Winona.
April 12
Son to Cory Cooper and Dan Mueller, Holmen.
Son to Bobbie Lewey Cook and Evin Gabower, Tomah.
Son to Katie Tooke and Alexander Olson, Onalaska.
April 13
Daughter to Alexandria Janzen and Andrew Schanhofer, Sparta.
April 14
Son to Megan Jerome and Matthew Mulvaney, Sparta.
April 15
Son to Jordan Blaken and Clark Anderson, Melrose.
Daughter to Stephanie Hendrickson and Christopher Kelley, Holmen.
Son to Grace Griffin and Brad Birdd, West Salem.
Tomah Memorial
April 11
Son to Rebecca Hottenstine and Dew Miller, Tomah.
April 14
Daughter to Dustin and Molly Powell, Tomah.
Son to Ryan and Cassidee Crain, Sparta.
April 15
Daughter to Cody and Bennitia Burton, Tomah.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!