You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Births for Sunday, April 19
0 comments

Births for Sunday, April 19

{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen Health 

April 1

Daughter to Amanda Skrede and Matthew Smith, Trempealeau.

April 2

Daughter to Elizabeth Emmerich and Zachary Dolan, Onalaska.

Son to Brienne Schreiber and Peter Nestingen, La Crosse.

April 3

Son to Gretchen Otto and Adam Poellinger, Onalaska.

Daughter to Katelyn Burke Jacob and Thomas Jacob, Viroqua.

Daughter to Caitlin Carlson and David Foster, La Crosse.

Daughter to Morgan Meyer and Ezekiel Koonce, La Crosse.

Son to Alison Knutson and Dustin Cunningham, Holmen.

April 4

Son to Rabecca Peacock and Christopher Schwabe, La Crosse.

Son to Rebecca Hershberger and Cameron Hanson, Houston.

Daughter to Rayleigh Hustchenreuter and Stephen Hicks, La Crosse.

Son to Brianna Kunkel and Joseph Iverson, Galesville.

April 6

Son to Annika Olson and Benjamin Haskin, Bangor.

Daughter to Christine Kadlecek and Zachary Hall, La Crosse.

Son to Jessica Goss and Zachary Christian, Trempealeau.

Son to Jennifer Tupper and Barry Kratche, Tomah.

April 7

Daughter to Renee Schwartzhoff and Robert Stokman, Eitzen, MN.

Son to Crystal Goulet and Dylan Fuchsteiner, La Crosse.

Son to Leah and Richard Benish, Bangor.

April 8

Daughter to Ashley Buchner and Jacob Halama, Galesville.

Daughter to Glori Roney and Nicco Stokes, La Crosse.

Son to Allison Baus and Justin Helgeson, West Salem.

Daughter to Allison Haugen and Jared Rickert, Sparta.

Son to Laura Lipke and Samuel Miller, Onalaska.

April 9

Son to Dawn Pogreba and Michael Stenberg, Winona.

Son to Terri Kirchmeier and Catlin Donnelly, Melrose.

April 10

Son to Ella Reed and James Schmidt, La Crosse.

Son to Tiffany Cornell and Phillip Haugland, West Salem.

Son to Karla Wiste and Eric Hansen, Spring Grove.

Daughter to Jana Gathke and Coty Boardman, Chaseburg.

Daughter to Brittany Drews and Joseph LaMere, Onalaska.

April 11

Twin daughters to Kayla Kondracki and Clint Gilman, Sparta.

Daughter to Michelle Lichter and Clint Evans, Winona.

April 12

Son to Cory Cooper and Dan Mueller, Holmen.

Son to Bobbie Lewey Cook and Evin Gabower, Tomah.

Son to Katie Tooke and Alexander Olson, Onalaska.

April 13

Daughter to Alexandria Janzen and Andrew Schanhofer, Sparta.

April 14

Son to Megan Jerome and Matthew Mulvaney, Sparta.

April 15

Son to Jordan Blaken and Clark Anderson, Melrose.

Daughter to Stephanie Hendrickson and Christopher Kelley, Holmen.

Son to Grace Griffin and Brad Birdd, West Salem.

Tomah Memorial

April 11

Son to Rebecca Hottenstine and Dew Miller, Tomah.

April 14

Daughter to Dustin and Molly Powell, Tomah.

Son to Ryan and Cassidee Crain, Sparta.

April 15

Daughter to Cody and Bennitia Burton, Tomah.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News