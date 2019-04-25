Gundersen Health System
April 1
Son to Katie Razenberger and Dustin King, Caledonia
April 2
Son to Mandy Kenyon and Greg Novak, Sparta
Daughter to Hannah Thompson and Michael Goodwin, La Crosse
Son to Chelsea Foellmi and Kyle Blank, Brownsville
April 3
Son to Tenisha Eick and Tyler Mere, Prairie du Chien
April 4
Twin sons to Lori Pedersen and Ryan Kellicutt, La Crosse
Son to Becca Miller and Jacob Hegge, Onalaska
Daughter to Nicole Hass and Rolly Aponte, La Crosse
Son to Kaylee Roths and Nathan Pratt, Sparta
Son to Marie Schmidt and Benjamin Sonsalla, Trempealeau
Son to Abbey Tibesar and Aaron Kronebusch, La Crescent
April 5
Son to Melissa Brenengen and Robert Farley, Galesville
Daughter to Katrina Oldham and Garrett Glick, Galesville
April 6
Son to April Roesch Oleson and Derek Marx, Cashton
Daughter to Samantha Anderson and Benjamin Fuenger, Sparta
April 7
Son to Danielle Fry and Paul Hundt, La Crosse
Son to Jamie Sickler and Michael Kuderer, Lewiston
Daughter to Lucrisia Brent and Desmond David, La Crosse
Son to Danielle Olson and Dustin Wehrs, West Salem
Daughter to Whitney Koel and Brandon Steele, Caledonia
Daughter to Kelsey Griffin and Ryan Monroe, La Crosse
April 8
Son to Susan Bergstrom and Mason Hardy, Onalaska
Son to Holly Inglett and Robert Stanfield, La Crosse
Son to Malorie Koonce and Ross Baxter, Onalaska
April 9
Son to Melissa Long and Justin Bolstad, Viroqua
Son to Leeann Zebel Morales Gilberto Morales Sanchez, Sparta
April 10
Son to Kennedy Ornes and Cody Sorenson, Norwalk
Daughter to Alina Cozy and Caleb Pedretti, La Crosse
Son to Kelly Sullivan and Michael Dougherty, Wilton
Son to Kori Tescher and Christopher Blank, Cashton
April 12
Son to Nichole Hovey and Kevin Hotvedt, Decorah
Son to Valerie Schoepp and Kenneth Siebels, Onalaska
Son to Hana El-Afandi and Matthew Voigts, Onalaska
Son to Houa Xiong and Shoua Vang, La Crosse
Son to Alexis Marfilius and Michael goodwin, Readstown
April 13
Daughter to Carlie Bittle and Zach Czaplewski, Trempealeau
April 14
Son to Shauna Smith and Ross Mundinger, La Crosse
Daughter to Candice Seubert and David Thiel, La Crosse
Son to Desirae Hanson and Robert Wilson, La Crosse
Daughter to Megan Stamper and Tyler Fiertag, Viola
April 15
Son to Jennifer Kulasiewicz and Joseph Smader, La Crosse
Son to Aubrey Berg and Jay Lindahl, Stoddard
Daughter to Brittany Wright and Trevis Henze, De Soto
Son to Mariah Mleziva and Zachary Langrehr, Bangor
Son to Natasha Glover and Justen Hansen, Buffalo City
Tomah Memorial Hospital
April 17
Son to Tyler Nunez and Michele Roraff, Tomah
April 20
Son to Tiraissa Buchanan and Garret Kruchten, Elroy
