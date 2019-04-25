Gundersen Health System

April 1

Son to Katie Razenberger and Dustin King, Caledonia

April 2

Son to Mandy Kenyon and Greg Novak, Sparta

Daughter to Hannah Thompson and Michael Goodwin, La Crosse

Son to Chelsea Foellmi and Kyle Blank, Brownsville

April 3

Son to Tenisha Eick and Tyler Mere, Prairie du Chien

April 4

Twin sons to Lori Pedersen and Ryan Kellicutt, La Crosse

Son to Becca Miller and Jacob Hegge, Onalaska

Daughter to Nicole Hass and Rolly Aponte, La Crosse

Son to Kaylee Roths and Nathan Pratt, Sparta

Son to Marie Schmidt and Benjamin Sonsalla, Trempealeau

Son to Abbey Tibesar and Aaron Kronebusch, La Crescent

April 5

Son to Melissa Brenengen and Robert Farley, Galesville

Daughter to Katrina Oldham and Garrett Glick, Galesville

April 6

Son to April Roesch Oleson and Derek Marx, Cashton

Daughter to Samantha Anderson and Benjamin Fuenger, Sparta

April 7

Son to Danielle Fry and Paul Hundt, La Crosse

Son to Jamie Sickler and Michael Kuderer, Lewiston

Daughter to Lucrisia Brent and Desmond David, La Crosse

Son to Danielle Olson and Dustin Wehrs, West Salem

Daughter to Whitney Koel and Brandon Steele, Caledonia

Daughter to Kelsey Griffin and Ryan Monroe, La Crosse

April 8

Son to Susan Bergstrom and Mason Hardy, Onalaska

Son to Holly Inglett and Robert Stanfield, La Crosse

Son to Malorie Koonce and Ross Baxter, Onalaska

April 9

Son to Melissa Long and Justin Bolstad, Viroqua

Son to Leeann Zebel Morales Gilberto Morales Sanchez, Sparta

April 10

Son to Kennedy Ornes and Cody Sorenson, Norwalk

Daughter to Alina Cozy and Caleb Pedretti, La Crosse

Son to Kelly Sullivan and Michael Dougherty, Wilton

Son to Kori Tescher and Christopher Blank, Cashton

April 12

Son to Nichole Hovey and Kevin Hotvedt, Decorah

Son to Valerie Schoepp and Kenneth Siebels, Onalaska

Son to Hana El-Afandi and Matthew Voigts, Onalaska

Son to Houa Xiong and Shoua Vang, La Crosse

Son to Alexis Marfilius and Michael goodwin, Readstown

April 13

Daughter to Carlie Bittle and Zach Czaplewski, Trempealeau

April 14

Son to Shauna Smith and Ross Mundinger, La Crosse

Daughter to Candice Seubert and David Thiel, La Crosse

Son to Desirae Hanson and Robert Wilson, La Crosse

Daughter to Megan Stamper and Tyler Fiertag, Viola

April 15

Son to Jennifer Kulasiewicz and Joseph Smader, La Crosse

Son to Aubrey Berg and Jay Lindahl, Stoddard

Daughter to Brittany Wright and Trevis Henze, De Soto

Son to Mariah Mleziva and Zachary Langrehr, Bangor

Son to Natasha Glover and Justen Hansen, Buffalo City

Tomah Memorial Hospital

April 17

Son to Tyler Nunez and Michele Roraff, Tomah

April 20

Son to Tiraissa Buchanan and Garret Kruchten, Elroy

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.