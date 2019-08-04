{{featured_button_text}}

Mayo Clinic, La Crosse

July 3

Son to Jillian and Ben Massman, Taylor.

Son to Erin and Adam Wolfe, La Crosse.

July 4

Daughter to Jaimie Mannise and Jared Suhr.

July 5

Son to Amanda and Alex Braun, Bangor.

July 7

Son to Kate and Talon Sharp, Sparta.

Daughter to Christie and Dustin Lindberg, La Crosse.

July 9

Son to Heidi and Pat Krupicka, La Crosse.

July 12

Daughter to Joshua and Samantha Sherry, La Crosse.

Son to Lauren and Alex Ehlert, Coon Valley.

July 15

Daughter to Michelle and Cody Wilson, Onalaska.

Daughter to Emily and Luke Wagner, Galesville.

July 18

Daughter to Amber and Nick Yanske, Mindoro.

July 20

Daughter to Morgan and Tyrel Brey, Sparta.

July 23

Daughter to Kristi and Adam Schmitz, Tomah.

July 24

Daughter to Casey and Logan DeNasha, Bangor.

Son to Marie and Sean Mayton, Holmen.

July 26

Son to Kim and Bobby Schieber, Caledonia.

July 27

Daughter to Shana and Jim Petrouske, Onalaska.

Daughter to Carrie and Matthew Doelle, Fountain City.

July 28

Son to Breahna Reekie and Logan Pollack, Warrens.

July 31

Son to Sage and Nathan Reisbig, Onalaska.

Tomah Memorial

July 18

Son to Hannah Clark and Damion Reekie, Lyndon Station.

July 24

Daughter to Kristi Dixon and Chad Phillips, Tomah.

July 28

Son to Rochelle and Jesse Baldwin, Tomah.

