Mayo Clinic, La Crosse
July 3
Son to Jillian and Ben Massman, Taylor.
Son to Erin and Adam Wolfe, La Crosse.
July 4
Daughter to Jaimie Mannise and Jared Suhr.
July 5
Son to Amanda and Alex Braun, Bangor.
July 7
Son to Kate and Talon Sharp, Sparta.
Daughter to Christie and Dustin Lindberg, La Crosse.
July 9
Son to Heidi and Pat Krupicka, La Crosse.
July 12
Daughter to Joshua and Samantha Sherry, La Crosse.
Son to Lauren and Alex Ehlert, Coon Valley.
July 15
Daughter to Michelle and Cody Wilson, Onalaska.
Daughter to Emily and Luke Wagner, Galesville.
July 18
Daughter to Amber and Nick Yanske, Mindoro.
July 20
Daughter to Morgan and Tyrel Brey, Sparta.
July 23
Daughter to Kristi and Adam Schmitz, Tomah.
July 24
Daughter to Casey and Logan DeNasha, Bangor.
Son to Marie and Sean Mayton, Holmen.
July 26
Son to Kim and Bobby Schieber, Caledonia.
July 27
Daughter to Shana and Jim Petrouske, Onalaska.
Daughter to Carrie and Matthew Doelle, Fountain City.
July 28
Son to Breahna Reekie and Logan Pollack, Warrens.
July 31
Son to Sage and Nathan Reisbig, Onalaska.
Tomah Memorial
July 18
Son to Hannah Clark and Damion Reekie, Lyndon Station.
July 24
Daughter to Kristi Dixon and Chad Phillips, Tomah.
July 28
Son to Rochelle and Jesse Baldwin, Tomah.
