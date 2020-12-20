Births for Sunday, Dec. 20

Gundersen Health
Dec. 1
Son to Cassandra Hall and Brett Bodensteiner, Postville, Iowa.
Dec. 2
Son to Allison Derrick and Thomas Leece, La Crosse.
Dec. 3
Son to Kiley Hoem and Nicholas Andre, Blair.
Daughter to Hannah Mahlum and Nathan Flores, Holmen.
Dec. 4
Daughter to Stephanie Spencer and Valentin Sanchez, Rockland.
Daughter to Kerrie Salm and Trent Glendenning, La Crosse.
Daughter to Sadie Brosinski and Jeff Alton, Genoa.
Daughter to Kayla Proft and Ed Harrington, Black River Falls.
Daughter to Sandra Fuentes and Kyle Stalsberg, Onalaska.
Dec. 5
Son to Rachael Flewwellin and Blake Achenbach, Eastman.
Daughter to Caitlin Hansen and Randall Dahl, La Crosse.
Dec. 8
Daughter to Alyzey Ray and Daniel Coudrain, Onalaska.
Son to Katrina Lowe and Luke Weber, Sparta.
Son to Erica Storandt and Alan Manix, Onalaska.
Dec. 9
Son to Megan Barlow and Mark Adams, La Crosse.
Daughter to Leah Ruesgen and Zachary Webber, La Crescent.
Daughter to Katherine Powers and Elliott Pfuhl, La Crosse.
Dec. 11
Son to Kaitlyn and Brian Hundt, La Crosse.
Son to Kara Isaacson and Kyle Petrashek, La Crosse.
Dec. 12
Daughter to Heather Novak and Anthony Tola, Decorah, Iowa.
Son to Jennifer Docktor and Benjamin Anderson, Houston.
Dec. 13
Son to Toni Wentz and Brandon Weigel, Onalaska.
Son to Heather Reynolds and Phil Loehmer, Holmen.
Dec. 14
Daughter to Amanda Hupp and Evan Bakkestuen, La Crosse.
Dec. 15
Daughter to Darcy Thorson and Kody Moore, Spring Grove.
Daughter to Alexandra Green and Kale Olson-Reed, Cochrane.
Son to Laura Moen and Chris O’Hara, Spring Grove.
Daughter to Katherine Presser and Corey Harris, Onalaska.
Tomah Health
Dec. 2
Son to Paige Rynes and Alex Meehan, Camp Douglas.
Dec. 4
Son to Cassidy Evans and Steven Peterson, Hillsboro.
Dec. 6
Son to Becky Fernholz and Adam Phillips, Sparta.
