Gundersen Health

FEB. 1

Son to Emily Barton, Onalaska

Son to Jeanette (Johnson) and Wade Buckles, La Crosse

Daughter to Samantha (Bronkhorst) and Michael Nelson, La Crosse

Daughter to Bridget (Lagerhausen) and Austyn Campbell, La Crosse

FEB. 2

Son to Heather (Goede) and Brandon Foellmi, Caledonia

Daughter to Tricia (Nachtigal) and Matthew Schultz, Cashton

Son to Brittney (Hepp) and Peter Nestingen, Chaseburg

FEB. 3

Daughter to Britney Ranzenberger and Stanley Gunther, Caledonia

Daughter to Melinda (Feaster) and Ian Ekern, Blair

Son to Brooke Cina and Tyler Collier, Viroqua

FEB. 4

Son to Hannah (Waddell) and Anthony LaMore, Mindoro

Son to Kadie (Weiss) and John Chase, La Crosse

Son to Jamie (Maier) and Jeremy Ahrndt, Fountain City

FEB. 5

Daughter to Brittney (Christianson) and Benjamin Lawrence, West Salem

Daughter to Jessica (Horstmann) and Rick Hanson, Brownsville

Son to Nicole (Schreiner) and Joseph Veglahn, Onalaska

FEB. 6

Son to Kelli (Meyer) and Jim Caulum, Bangor

FEB. 7

Daughter to Jennifer (Kang) and David Ferries, Onalaska

FEB. 8

Daughter to Amanda Ambrose and Lance Thill, Winona

Son to Jessica and Jerome Tiffany, Holmen

Son to Molly (Golden) and Brady Ebert, La Crosse

Daughter to Courtney (Olig) and Joseph Dummer, Holmen

FEB. 9

Daughter to Megan (Berg) and Eric Kirking, La Crosse

Son to Jennifer Carmichael and Travis Noland, Black River Falls

FEB. 10

Son to Kasandra (Johnson) and Brady Michaels, Cochrane

Daughter to Makayla Talley and Aidan Brown, Onalaska

Son to Jackalyn Sullivan and Tyler Balaoing, La Crosse

FEB. 11

Son to Katie and Russell Bessel, La Crosse

Daughter to Stacey (Franken) and Shay Mahoney, Caledonia

FEB. 12

Daughter to Ashley (Graff) and John Roeder, Holmen

Daughter to Lauren (Los) and Grant Hansen, Viola

Son to Holly (Weber) and Steven Bornitz, Rockland

FEB. 13

Son to Jessi Gulley and James Decker, Ettrick

Son to Averi Kotnour and Christopher Nelson, La Crosse

Son to Amanda Church and Kabian Coleman, Rockland

FEB. 14

Daughter to Shannon (Spahr) and Shawn Thrune, Winona

Daughter to Charlee Winneshiek, Black River Falls

Daughter to Ana (Planavsky) and Andrew Skemp, La Crosse

Son to Allison (Knee) and Seth Kemp, La Crosse

Daughter to Brilahn Foster, Onalaska

FEB. 15

Son to Jennifer (Erickson) and Jason Klingeman, Waukon

Daughter to Courtney (Nelson) and Russell Peters, Coon Valley

Mayo Clinic, La Crosse

FEB. 11

Son to Nicole and Elijah McDowell, Onalaska

Son to Krystle Roller, Sparta

FEB. 12

Daughter to Kyle and Kayla Welscher, Caledonia

FEB. 13

Son to Nicole Bernard and Gabe Wilcox, La Crosse

FEB. 15

Son to Dennis and Kelsey Sen, La Crescent

FEB. 16

Son to Joshua and Mary Swartz, Sparta

Son to Faith Klitzka and Raymond Prince, La Crosse

FEB. 18

Daughter to Lucy and Seth Johnson, La Crosse

Son to TJ and Nicole Anderson, Tomah

FEB. 19

Son to Alissa Hoffman and Jesse Raiten, Sparta

Son to Keri-ann and Joshua Adams, Sparta

Tomah Memorial

FEB. 14

Son to Kortney Kolbo, Tomah

