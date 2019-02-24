Gundersen Health
FEB. 1
Son to Emily Barton, Onalaska
Son to Jeanette (Johnson) and Wade Buckles, La Crosse
Daughter to Samantha (Bronkhorst) and Michael Nelson, La Crosse
Daughter to Bridget (Lagerhausen) and Austyn Campbell, La Crosse
FEB. 2
Son to Heather (Goede) and Brandon Foellmi, Caledonia
Daughter to Tricia (Nachtigal) and Matthew Schultz, Cashton
Son to Brittney (Hepp) and Peter Nestingen, Chaseburg
FEB. 3
Daughter to Britney Ranzenberger and Stanley Gunther, Caledonia
Daughter to Melinda (Feaster) and Ian Ekern, Blair
Son to Brooke Cina and Tyler Collier, Viroqua
FEB. 4
Son to Hannah (Waddell) and Anthony LaMore, Mindoro
Son to Kadie (Weiss) and John Chase, La Crosse
Son to Jamie (Maier) and Jeremy Ahrndt, Fountain City
FEB. 5
Daughter to Brittney (Christianson) and Benjamin Lawrence, West Salem
Daughter to Jessica (Horstmann) and Rick Hanson, Brownsville
Son to Nicole (Schreiner) and Joseph Veglahn, Onalaska
FEB. 6
Son to Kelli (Meyer) and Jim Caulum, Bangor
FEB. 7
Daughter to Jennifer (Kang) and David Ferries, Onalaska
FEB. 8
Daughter to Amanda Ambrose and Lance Thill, Winona
Son to Jessica and Jerome Tiffany, Holmen
Son to Molly (Golden) and Brady Ebert, La Crosse
Daughter to Courtney (Olig) and Joseph Dummer, Holmen
FEB. 9
Daughter to Megan (Berg) and Eric Kirking, La Crosse
Son to Jennifer Carmichael and Travis Noland, Black River Falls
FEB. 10
Son to Kasandra (Johnson) and Brady Michaels, Cochrane
Daughter to Makayla Talley and Aidan Brown, Onalaska
Son to Jackalyn Sullivan and Tyler Balaoing, La Crosse
FEB. 11
Son to Katie and Russell Bessel, La Crosse
Daughter to Stacey (Franken) and Shay Mahoney, Caledonia
FEB. 12
Daughter to Ashley (Graff) and John Roeder, Holmen
Daughter to Lauren (Los) and Grant Hansen, Viola
Son to Holly (Weber) and Steven Bornitz, Rockland
FEB. 13
Son to Jessi Gulley and James Decker, Ettrick
Son to Averi Kotnour and Christopher Nelson, La Crosse
Son to Amanda Church and Kabian Coleman, Rockland
FEB. 14
Daughter to Shannon (Spahr) and Shawn Thrune, Winona
Daughter to Charlee Winneshiek, Black River Falls
Daughter to Ana (Planavsky) and Andrew Skemp, La Crosse
Son to Allison (Knee) and Seth Kemp, La Crosse
Daughter to Brilahn Foster, Onalaska
FEB. 15
Son to Jennifer (Erickson) and Jason Klingeman, Waukon
Daughter to Courtney (Nelson) and Russell Peters, Coon Valley
Mayo Clinic, La Crosse
FEB. 11
Son to Nicole and Elijah McDowell, Onalaska
Son to Krystle Roller, Sparta
FEB. 12
Daughter to Kyle and Kayla Welscher, Caledonia
FEB. 13
Son to Nicole Bernard and Gabe Wilcox, La Crosse
FEB. 15
Son to Dennis and Kelsey Sen, La Crescent
FEB. 16
Son to Joshua and Mary Swartz, Sparta
Son to Faith Klitzka and Raymond Prince, La Crosse
FEB. 18
Daughter to Lucy and Seth Johnson, La Crosse
Son to TJ and Nicole Anderson, Tomah
FEB. 19
Son to Alissa Hoffman and Jesse Raiten, Sparta
Son to Keri-ann and Joshua Adams, Sparta
Tomah Memorial
FEB. 14
Son to Kortney Kolbo, Tomah