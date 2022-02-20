 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for Sunday, February 20

Gundersen Health

Feb. 8Daughter to Hope Dulaney and Donald Kreisher, Necedah.

Feb. 9Daughter to Jade Nahrgang and Christopher Reps, Blair.

Son to Theresa Fravel and Edwin Sis Mejia, Postville, IA.

Feb. 10Son to Kaytlyn Bratberg and Brandon Beilke, Holmen.

Daughter to Melissa Valdez Banuelos and Ezequiel Ramos, Whitehall.

Feb. 11Daughter to McKenzie Trappe and Ethan Rotering, Fountain City.

Daughter to Jennifer Young and Alexander Barnes, La Crosse.

Feb. 12Son to Anna Lively and Darren Knox of La Crosse.

Feb. 13Daughter to Kelsey Frechette and Jeffrey Adolf, La Crosse.

Feb. 14Son to Cassandra Jandt and Zachary Kingston, West Salem.

Daughter to Hailey and Scott Bieniasz, La Crosse.

