Births for Sunday, January 5
Births for Sunday, January 5

Winona Health

Dec. 27

Son to Kristen Sander and Derek Hanson, Winona.

Dec. 30

Daughter to Lindsay and Scott Sherman, Winona.

Dec. 31

Son to Katie and Chris Corcoran, Rollingstone.

