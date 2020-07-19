Births for Sunday, July 19

Gundersen Health
July 1
Daughter to Brooke Evenson and Jacob Hines, Mindoro.
July 2
Son to Danielle Bremer and Ashton Radde, La Crosse.
Son to Hannah Dickinson and Brandon Gluch, Holmen.
Daughter to Bailey White and Jesse VanVoorhees, Onalaska.
July 3
Son to Annalyse Mundell and Connor Horman, Onalaska.
Daughter to Melissa Mulhern and Jordan Villont, West Salem.
July 4
Daughter to Natasha Clauson, La Crosse.
Daughter to Corona Kenowski and James Woychik, Trempealeau.
Daughter to Abbey Tibesar and Aaron Kronebusch, Winona.
July 5
Son to Brittany Farley and Mitch Miller, Onalaska.
Daughter to Shana Schlifer and Miguel Ruiz, West Salem.
Daughter to Elizabeth Drew and Devin Davis, Tomah.
Son to Kaitlin Flock and Jonathan Fendt, Sparta.
Son to Laura Anderson and Greg Cochrane, La Crosse.
July 6
Daughter to Alyssa James and Kyle Seidel, Holmen.
Son to Erin and Joseph Kappauf, Caledonia.
July 7
Son to Brittany Lowrey, La Crescent.
Daughter to Megan and Thomas Jones, Black River Falls.
July 8
Son to Sarah Femal and Aaron Goyette, Sparta.
Daughter to Stephanie Price and Nathaniel Leske, La Crosse.
Son to Cynthia Xiong and Houa Vang, Galesville.
Daughter to Amy Gjere and Joshua Hase, La Crescent.
July 9
Son to Casey Bouse and Justin Diaz, Kendall.
Daughter to Abby Kiefer and Mac Smith, Sparta.
Daughter to Emily Merchlewitz and Tyler Hoff, Winona.
Daughter to Jaida Budworth and Ezekiel Smith, La Crosse.
July 10
Daughter to Anne Grabowski and Patrick Schwertel, Trempealeau.
Daughter to Brittany Basley and Lavon Liggins, La Crosse.
July 11
Son to Allison Sydorowicz and Lucas Geier, Coon Valley.
July 13
Daughter to Nicole Iverson and Anthony Hyatt, Sparta.
Daughter to Jennifer Ghelf and Michael Ballwahn, De Soto.
Son to Amber Brueggeman and Lincoln Collins, Westby.
Son to Amanda Johnson and Justin Krage, Winona.
Daughter to Samantha and Alex McCullough, Holmen.
July 14
Son to Amanda Flock and Dan Beckman, Bangor.
July 15
Son to Marissa Ledman and Skylor Edwardson, Viola.
Son to Amanda Stary and Lance Remus, Galesville.
Daughter to Shayla Alvirez and Austin Olson, Waukon, Iowa.
Tomah Memorial
June 26
Daughter to Jennifer Bires and Ryan Clark, Tomah.
July 9
Daughter to Natalie and Joshua Garrison, Onalaska.
Daughter to Haley and Jake Korbel, Tomah.
