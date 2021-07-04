Births for Sunday, July 4

Gundersen Health
June 19
Daughter to Tralese Weber and Justin Strachan, La Crosse.
Daughter to Melanie Reining and Joe Myhre, La Crescent.
Daughter to Darci Gerard and Steven Soland, Spring Grove.
Son to Jaclyn Kruckow and Rustin Hauser, Onalaska.
Daughter to Leslie Williams and William James, Onalaska.
June 20
Daughter to Alissa Smith and Kyle Ostrem, Sparta.
Daughter to Sarah Witt and Kevin Aponte, Houston.
June 21
Son to Daina Mandel and Dustin Drath, Coon Valley.
June 23
Daughter to Lindsey Herr and Brian Smith, Cashton.
June 24
Son to Colleen Huibregtse and Aric Hoeschen, La Crosse.
June 26
Son to Emily Mackey and Timothy Millen, La Crosse.
June 27
Son to Sadie Tennessen and Chris Kuhl, La Crosse.
Son to Hayley Stach, La Crosse.
Son to Amy Dobrunz and Adam Wermager, Caledonia.
Daughter to Nina Aranguren and Eric Conard, La Crosse.
June 28
Daughter to Danielle Davis and Rowan Reynolds, La Crosse.
Daughter to Amy Hutter and Gil Harmon Onalaska.
Son to Shanna Steinbrink Sarmiento and Cristian Sarmiento Palomares, Kendall.
Tomah Health
June 17
Son to Amber Brueggen and Ethan Sebranek, Wilton.
Daughter to Sarah and Aaron Schmitz, Ontario.
June 21
Daughter to Danielle Williams, Tomah.
June 26
Son to Jessica and Matthew Winchell, Tomah.
June 28
Daughter to Jade Hilleshiem and Johnny Morales, Tomah.
Son to Gretchen and Thomas Lowe, Camp Douglas.