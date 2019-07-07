Gundersen Health System
June 16
Daughter to Dawn Morrison and Jacob Johnson, Wilton.
Daughter to Erin Kies and Adam Baird, Caledonia.
Daughter to Kelly Schultz and Charles Simpson, La Crosse.
June 17
Son to Kylee Siolka and Travis Kowalski, Holmen.
Son to Danielle Zimmerman and Nick Shear, La Crosse.
Son to Magan Knepper and Aaron Webster, Galesville.
Son to Tara Hanson and Chris Albers, La Crosse.
Son to Kaitlyn Boden and Lucas Dorn, Onalaska.
June 18
Twin sons to Shannon Walleser and Zach Campbell, Onalaska.
Daughter to Megan Riley and Forest Brody, Onalaska.
June 19
Son to Brittney Lynn Dascher and Joshua Blasing, Independence.
Son to Trisha Silvers Edgerly and Jacob Hazlett, Mindoro.
June 20
Daughter to Christine Barnhart and Robert Moreno, Elkader, Iowa.
Daughter to Courtney Clements and Jacob Rasmussen, Onalaska.
June 21
Daughter to Amy Stuhr and Jerod Smith, Holmen.
Daughter to Jaycie Seifert and Thomas Mormann, Dresbach.
Son to Kalee Allen and Matthew Weegman, Houston.
Daughter to Kassandra Mihalovic and Collin Schrader, La Crosse.
June 22
Daughter to Samantha Beaty and Shelden Berg, Blair.
Son to Mariah Conway and Tyler Koenen, La Crosse.
June 23
Daughter to Alicia Flack and Benjamin Scholtes, New Albin.
Daughter to Taylor Niemeier and August Lueck, La Crosse.
Daughter to Amanda Bieber and Jesse Dusso, La Crescent.
Son to Samantha Decker and Tyler Healy, Onalaska.
June 24
Daughter to Amy Catalano and Tyler Dvorak, Viola.
Son to Ashley LaFollette and Adam Wiemerslage, Spring Grove.
June 25
Son to Crystal Meyer and Ross Anderson, Holmen.
June 26
Daughter to Jennifer Wood and Paul Runnoe, La Crosse.
Son to Alexis Gossman Houston, La Crosse.
Daughter to Sarah Peterson and Michael Wendland, La Crosse.
June 27
Son to Ashley Mason and Cody Hansen, La Crosse.
Son to Desirae Guy and Travis Gnewikow, La Crosse.
June 28
Daughter to Amanda Polhman and Michael Janke Jr., Merrillan.
Daughter to Mary and Zachary Peterson, Holmen.
Daughter to Kayla Weiner and Andrew Mitchell, Onalaska.
June 29
Son to Morgan Van Minsel and Shawn Buckland, Spring Grove.
Daughter to Danyel Lomas and Micah Buncak, Genoa.
Daughter to Tricia Ingvalson and Darren Solbrack, Caledonia.
Daughter to Jennifer Alexander and Robert Robson, La Crosse.
Daughter to Emily Doherty and Alex Einerwold, Onalaska.
Daughter to Ericka Ragner and Jacob Johnson, La Crosse.
Daughter to DeAundra Stehle and Ross Lynch, Tomah.
Son to Brittney Gamble and Curtis Becerra, Tomah.
June 30
Daughter to Carissa Kramer and Bryan Trainor, Holmen.
Daughter to Amanda Kratochwill and Jeff Nondorf, Onalaska.
Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse
June 19
Son to Rena Willis and Michael Youngs, Sparta.
June 20
Twin daughters to Victoria and Stephen Stanko, Tomah.
Son to Heather and Brian Stark, Sparta.
June 21
Son to Hannah and Luis Illescas, Sparta.
June 22
Son to Breana and Josh Cornish, Sparta.
June 23
Daughter to Jessica and Ben Verdon, Lansing, IA.
June 24
Daughter to Allison Waege and Casey Meron, Sparta.
Daughter to Naghmeh Gheidi and Farshid Hashamdar, La Crosse.
June 26
Daughter to Alissa Klub and Michael Peterson, Caledonia.
June 27
Son to Colleen and Kyle Schafer, La Crosse.
Daughter to Amanda and Kent Dernbach, Onalaska.
Daughter to Melissa and Joshua Bell, La Crosse.
June 28
Son to Nicky and Andy Halverson, Mabel, Minnesota.
July 2
Son to Molly and Brandon Beal, Onalaska.
Tomah Memorial Hospital
June 20
Son to Nickole Boettcher and Brandon Larson, Tomah.
Daughter to Nicole Mendoza and Dave Brevnig, Tomah.
June 21
Daughter to Courtney Jandt and Chris Stark, Rockland.
June 24
Daughter to Brooke Anderson and Kyle Allen, Warrens.
June 27
Daughter to Leah and Eric Currier, Sparta.
June 30
Son to Bronte and Andrew McGinnis, Sparta.
July 1
Daughter to Elizabeth Hass and Sean Perkins, New Lisbon.
