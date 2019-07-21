Gundersen Health System
July 1
Son to Marsha Reed and Bradley Bertram, Cashton.
Daughter to Rachel Sexe and Lucas Solberg, Ettrick.
Daughter to Mollie Blattner and Adam McRae, Ettrick.
Daughter to Jill Lewandowski and Johnathan Heller, Black River Falls.
Daughter to Pauline Ritter and Austin Leigh, Bangor.
Daughter to Molly Reicks and John Gooder, Cresco, IA.
July 2
Son to Kathleen and Joshua Pielhop, La Crosse.
Daughter to Donita Lockington and Armas Cravins II, Melrose.
Son to Cassi Schaub and Eric Lepley, Sparta.
July 3
Son to Holly Skarda and Spencer Bailey, Readstown.
Son to Amanda Black and Kevin Wagner, Prairie du Chien.
July 5
Son to Jocelyn Addis and Jonathan Jansky, Onalaska.
July 6
Son to Nicole Miller and Cameron Bautch, La Crosse.
Son to Kristine Gibbons and Richard Rockensock, Trempealeau.
Son to Dana Wittwer and Jordan Schaller, La Crosse.
July 7
Daughter to Heather Freye and Jesse Roper, Tomah.
July 8
Daughter to Kaytlyn Bratberg and Brandon Beilke, Holmen.
Son to Melinda Gile and Mathias Elsen, Bangor.
Daughter to Keo Lor and Brandon Lemoine, La Crosse.
July 9
Daughter to Wendy Sampson and Matthew Feldmeier, Rushford.
Son to Brittany Ambrose and Dillon Marten, Independence.
Daughter to Haeli Hansen and Brandon Pedretti, Bangor.
July 10
Son to Shayla Goth and Cody Dornack, Onalaska.
Daughter to Lindsey Lyga and Kyle Galindo, Whitehall.
July 11
Son to Keri Kevern and Dan Finch, Tomah.
Son to Kristin Herrmann and Aaron Glick, West Salem.
Son to Carrie Stingl and Jeffery Williams, La Crescent.
Daughter to Song Xiong and Kao Moua, La Crosse.
Son to Olivia Schomberg and Austin Jones, West Salem.
Son to Amber Abts and Tyler Maley, Rollingstone, Minn.
Son to Shelby Hilkemann and Kolin Klonecki, Trempealeau.
July 13
Daughter to Shelley Theirl and David Stanek, Sparta.
Daughter to Stephanie Plante and Richard J. Dion, Onalaska.
Daughter to Alissa LaVigne and Caleb Anderson, La Crosse.
July 14
Son to Danielle Kessler and Richard Johnson, Holmen.
Son to Kasey Nelson and Chase Anderson, Rushford.
Son to Mackenzie Moen and Michael O’Brien, Trempealeau.
Son to Brittney Szydel and Brandon Delao, Rockland.
July 15
Daughter to Hanna Chase and Mitch Muller, La Crosse.
Daughter to Shala Jordan and Karl Willis, La Crosse.
Tomah Memorial Hospital
July 2
Daughter to Jaime and Josh Von Haden, Tomah.
July 3
Son to Jordan Humble and Tristin McCracken, Tomah.
Son to Jessica and Mitchell Dreier, Tomah.
Son to Sophie Eckelberg and Dalton Gnewikow, Tomah.
July 13
Son to Caitlin Chambers and Andrew Osegard, Humbird.
Daughter to Steven and Amanda Forsythe, New Lisbon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.