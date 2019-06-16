Gundersen Health System
May 16
Daughter to Jade Mahlum and Zachery Brueggeman, West Salem.
Son to Laura Ingvalson and Brett Blaken, Mindoro.
Son to Samantha Cooper and Ryan Mendez, La Crosse.
Son to Krislyn Baumann and Tristen True-Miller, Onalaska.
May 17
Son to Tricia Paulson and Dustin Shramek, Blair.
Daughter to Jennifer King and Douglas Appel, Onalaska.
Son to Casey Hancock and David Neubauer, Black River Falls.
Son to Amanda Duwe and Michael Niemyjski, Stoddard.
Son to Samantha Lager and Arthur Kinney, Onalaska.
May 18
Daughter to Brooke Rasche and Aron Newberry, La Crosse.
May 19
Son to April Burlingame Bue and Fred Maphis, Taylor.
Daughter to Jill De Rosa and Mostafa Ismail, Onalaska.
Son to Ashley Witlacil and Daniel Robinson, La Crosse.
May 20
Son to Jennifer Dascher and Nicholas Servais, Independence.
May 21
Son to Alexis Rice and Jake Wang, Genoa.
Son to Kimberly Baures and Chad Kansier, Lynxville.
May 22
Son to Ashely Jereczek and Wayne Adler, Winona.
Son to Sheena Lor and Long Thao, La Crosse.
Son to Kristen and Jeremy Rindfleisch, Holmen.
Daughter to Sylvia Chase and Mitchel Wiltgen, La Crosse.
Son to Meghann Obieglo and James Brennan, Onalaska.
Son to Samantha Chandler and Douglas Lawrence, La Crosse.
May 23
Son to Desiree Knapp and Colin Udelhofen, Bloomington.
Son to Nicol Henke and Adam Lee, La Crosse.
Son to Anna Davis and Jeremy Frazier, Onalaska.
May 24
Son to Maeve Fischer and Adam Peterson, Winona.
Son to Tammy Green and George Crawford, Holmen.
Son to RoseMarie Squires and Eric Youngs, Tomah.
May 25
Son to Megan Flock and Casie Manke, Sparta.
Daughter to Heather Schoenfeld and Scott Campbell, La Crosse.
Son to Paige Nelson and Mitchell Foss, Winona.
May 26
Daughter to Ashley Yeske and Scott Stalter, Holmen.
May 27
Son to Dana Riley and Mark Von Ruden, Onalaska.
Son to Jessica Gondela and Michael Schwarz, Onalaska.
May 28
Daughter to Andrea Koch and Wade Schossow, Winona.
Daughter to Jessica Schewe and Jeremiah Birth, Winona.
May 29
Daughter to Maria McKearn and Gwilym Jensen, La Crosse.
Daughter to Cassandra Grosse and Heath Lauden, La Crosse.
Son to Lauren Peterson and Robert Schroeder, La Crescent.
May 30
Son to Jessica Salomon and Michael Schonberger, La Crosse.
Daughter to Ashely Jolivette and Norberto Flores, West Salem.
Son to Stephanie Tanner and Joshua Swope, Prairie Du Chien.
Son to Maggie Raske and Andrew Ebert, Galesville.
Daughter to Kayla Parins and Nicholas Stoa, Holmen.
Daughter to Amelia Withrow and Andrew Pierce, Minnesota City.
May 31
Son to Pa Houa Vang and Hue Xiong, La Crosse.
Tomah Memorial Hospital
June 6
Daughter to Alexis Wanke and Mathew Rohde, Tomah.
June 10
Daughter to Brittany and Joe Kelly, Tomah.
