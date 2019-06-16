{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen Health System

May 16

Daughter to Jade Mahlum and Zachery Brueggeman, West Salem.

Son to Laura Ingvalson and Brett Blaken, Mindoro.

Son to Samantha Cooper and Ryan Mendez, La Crosse.

Son to Krislyn Baumann and Tristen True-Miller, Onalaska.

May 17

Son to Tricia Paulson and Dustin Shramek, Blair.

Daughter to Jennifer King and Douglas Appel, Onalaska.

Son to Casey Hancock and David Neubauer, Black River Falls.

Son to Amanda Duwe and Michael Niemyjski, Stoddard.

Son to Samantha Lager and Arthur Kinney, Onalaska.

May 18

Daughter to Brooke Rasche and Aron Newberry, La Crosse.

May 19

Son to April Burlingame Bue and Fred Maphis, Taylor.

Daughter to Jill De Rosa and Mostafa Ismail, Onalaska.

Son to Ashley Witlacil and Daniel Robinson, La Crosse.

May 20

Son to Jennifer Dascher and Nicholas Servais, Independence.

May 21

Son to Alexis Rice and Jake Wang, Genoa.

Son to Kimberly Baures and Chad Kansier, Lynxville.

May 22

Son to Ashely Jereczek and Wayne Adler, Winona.

Son to Sheena Lor and Long Thao, La Crosse.

Son to Kristen and Jeremy Rindfleisch, Holmen.

Daughter to Sylvia Chase and Mitchel Wiltgen, La Crosse.

Son to Meghann Obieglo and James Brennan, Onalaska.

Son to Samantha Chandler and Douglas Lawrence, La Crosse.

May 23

Son to Desiree Knapp and Colin Udelhofen, Bloomington.

Son to Nicol Henke and Adam Lee, La Crosse.

Son to Anna Davis and Jeremy Frazier, Onalaska.

May 24

Son to Maeve Fischer and Adam Peterson, Winona.

Son to Tammy Green and George Crawford, Holmen.

Son to RoseMarie Squires and Eric Youngs, Tomah.

May 25

Son to Megan Flock and Casie Manke, Sparta.

Daughter to Heather Schoenfeld and Scott Campbell, La Crosse.

Son to Paige Nelson and Mitchell Foss, Winona.

May 26

Daughter to Ashley Yeske and Scott Stalter, Holmen.

May 27

Son to Dana Riley and Mark Von Ruden, Onalaska.

Son to Jessica Gondela and Michael Schwarz, Onalaska.

May 28

Daughter to Andrea Koch and Wade Schossow, Winona.

Daughter to Jessica Schewe and Jeremiah Birth, Winona.

May 29

Daughter to Maria McKearn and Gwilym Jensen, La Crosse.

Daughter to Cassandra Grosse and Heath Lauden, La Crosse.

Son to Lauren Peterson and Robert Schroeder, La Crescent.

May 30

Son to Jessica Salomon and Michael Schonberger, La Crosse.

Daughter to Ashely Jolivette and Norberto Flores, West Salem.

Son to Stephanie Tanner and Joshua Swope, Prairie Du Chien.

Son to Maggie Raske and Andrew Ebert, Galesville.

Daughter to Kayla Parins and Nicholas Stoa, Holmen.

Daughter to Amelia Withrow and Andrew Pierce, Minnesota City.

May 31

Son to Pa Houa Vang and Hue Xiong, La Crosse.

Tomah Memorial Hospital

June 6

Daughter to Alexis Wanke and Mathew Rohde, Tomah.

June 10

Daughter to Brittany and Joe Kelly, Tomah.

