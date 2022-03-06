Births for Sunday, March 6

Gundersen Health
Feb. 22
Daughter to Destiny Winters and Kordell Smith, Waukon, IA.
Son to Erica Turner and Gabriel Ericksen, Winona.
Feb. 23
Daughter to Aria Stone and Tyler Skidmore, Sparta.
Feb. 24
Daughter to Baylee Clark and Ethen Grimslid, Sparta.
Feb. 26
Daughter to Jacqlyn Tank and Lee Lomas, La Crosse.
Daughter to Sierra Dehart and Michael Nemec-Kaufhold, Caledonia.
Son to Randi Kratz and Dennis Shay, La Crosse.
Feb. 27
Son to Emily Nelson and Jacob Wiedemann, La Crosse.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today