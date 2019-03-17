Mayo Clinic, La Crosse
Feb. 20
Son to Emily and Jordon Cabe, Caledonia
Daughter to Korbyn Merk and Dillon Parks, Holmen
Son to Travis and Nikki Magee, La Crescent
Feb. 22
Son to Dustin and Teresa Lakowske, Sparta
Feb. 23
Daughter to Albert and Caitlin Locy, Holmen
Son to Nick and Katie Bakke, Holmen
Son to William and Elizabeth Borchert, Onalaska
Feb. 25
Son to Luke and Alyssa Schwartz, West Salem
Feb. 26
Son to Eric and Kimberly Wagner, Sparta
Son to Shelley Numsen and Anthony Woodard, Mindoro
Daughter to Danielle Merchlewitz, Rushford
Daughter to Jamie Roehl and Michelle Leer, Westby
March 1
Son to Jessica & Geoffrey Baumann, Holmen
March 3
Son to Michael & Samantha Goodwin, Winona
March 4
Daughter to Dylan and Andrea Becker, Caledonia
Daughter to Mike and Amy Marohl, Rockland
Daughter to Kristi and Jeff Schlafer, Wilton
March 5
Daughter to James and Heather Krajewski, La Crescent
Son to Becky Halvorsen and Drew Grismore, Viroqua
March 8
Son to Hilary and Mike Eichacker, La Crescent
March 9
Son to Adrianna Beckler, Onalaska
Daughter to Tesha E. Smith, La Crosse
March 13
Son to Evan and Heather Recio, Decorah
Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital, Weston
March 6
Son to Catherine and Seth Meltesen, Camp Douglas