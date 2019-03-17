Mayo Clinic, La Crosse

Feb. 20

Son to Emily and Jordon Cabe, Caledonia

Daughter to Korbyn Merk and Dillon Parks, Holmen

Son to Travis and Nikki Magee, La Crescent

Feb. 22

Son to Dustin and Teresa Lakowske, Sparta

Feb. 23

Daughter to Albert and Caitlin Locy, Holmen

Son to Nick and Katie Bakke, Holmen

Son to William and Elizabeth Borchert, Onalaska

Feb. 25

Son to Luke and Alyssa Schwartz, West Salem

Feb. 26

Son to Eric and Kimberly Wagner, Sparta

Son to Shelley Numsen and Anthony Woodard, Mindoro

Daughter to Danielle Merchlewitz, Rushford

Daughter to Jamie Roehl and Michelle Leer, Westby

March 1

Son to Jessica & Geoffrey Baumann, Holmen

March 3

Son to Michael & Samantha Goodwin, Winona

March 4

Daughter to Dylan and Andrea Becker, Caledonia

Daughter to Mike and Amy Marohl, Rockland

Daughter to Kristi and Jeff Schlafer, Wilton

March 5

Daughter to James and Heather Krajewski, La Crescent

Son to Becky Halvorsen and Drew Grismore, Viroqua

March 8

Son to Hilary and Mike Eichacker, La Crescent

March 9

Son to Adrianna Beckler, Onalaska

Daughter to Tesha E. Smith, La Crosse

March 13

Son to Evan and Heather Recio, Decorah

Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital, Weston

March 6

Son to Catherine and Seth Meltesen, Camp DouglasEmily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.