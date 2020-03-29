Births for Sunday, March 29

Tomah Memorial
Daughter to Courtney Beise, Tomah.
Son to Katie and Kyle Flaten of Ontario, Wisconsin.
Aspirus Hospital
March 2
Daughter to Toshia Betts and Peter Medinger, Wausau.
Kylie Mullen
