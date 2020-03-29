You are the owner of this article.
Births for Sunday, March 29
Births for Sunday, March 29

Tomah Memorial

Daughter to Courtney Beise, Tomah.

Son to Katie and Kyle Flaten of Ontario, Wisconsin.

Aspirus Hospital

March 2

Daughter to Toshia Betts and Peter Medinger, Wausau.

