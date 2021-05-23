 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for Sunday, May 23
0 comments

Births for Sunday, May 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen Health

May 11

Son to Amanda Sephton and Jimmy Espinoza, Norwalk.

Twin sons to Mikayla Eskens and Jonathan Koser, Holmen.

May 12

Daughter to Leah Johnson and Thomas Craft, La Crescent.

Daughter to Erika George and Erik Fisch, Caledonia.

Daughter to Marra Gomolla Lundeen, New Lisbon.

May 13

Daughter to Kelsey Novak and Jacob Arttus, West Salem.

Son to Suzanne Waggoner Rudd, Tomah.

May 14

Daughter to Ashlee Bryhn and Andrew Stanke, Trempealeau.

Son to Kirbie Knutsen and Dylan Hartley, La Crosse.

Daughter to Amanda Fehr, Onalaska.

Daughter to Beth Servais and Justin Hanson, Coon Valley.

Daughter to Carli Slaney and Josh Paletta, Coon Valley.

Son to Renonda Shafer, Sparta.

Daughter to Holly Rooney and Kyler Moenck, Spring Grove.

May 15

Son to Megan Holm and Dustin Hanson, Holmen.

Son to Ashley Grosvold and Blake Holthaus, Onalaska.

May 16

Daughter to Vanessa Herold and Isaac Pooler, Holmen.

Daughter to Kendra Garbers and Jacob Deschaine, Stoddard.

Daughter to Hilary Hynes and Dustin Hoff, Ettrick.

May 17

Son to Stacy Seekamp and Brandon Zebell, Melrose.

May 18

Daughter to Danielle Peterslie and Lucas Eagon, La Crosse.

Daughter to Missy Crawford and Trevor Collins, Spring Grove.

Tomah Health

May 6

Son to Angie Finnegan and Zach Morgan, Tomah.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News