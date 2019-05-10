Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse
April 17
Daughter to Ryan and Brooke Schwartzhoff, New Albin.
April 18
Daughter to Leslie and Jon Pfennig, La Crosse.
April 23
Son to Brittany Bjorkman and Justin Miller, West Salem.
Daughter to Joshua and Chelsey Kruckow, Houston.
Son to Dustin and Kaylee Breunig, Tomah.
Daughter to Shawn and Meghan Wilson, La Crosse.
Daughter to Geoff and Stephanie Mell, Caledonia.
April 24
Daughter to Cade and Kristine Elliott, Holmen.
April 25
Son to Jason Wallace and Sara Faulkner, Camp Douglas.
April 29
Son to Marcos and Katrina Hernandez, Melrose.
April 30
Son to Jordan and Macy Tenneson, Blair.
Daughter to Enos and Tricia Stutzman, Osseo.
May 2
Twin sons to Anthony and Lacey White, Patch Grove.
Daughter to Matthew and Katie Huffman, Sparta.
Son to Kelly and Tristan Dwyer, Rockland.
May 3
Daughter to Todd and Tera Frederick, Holmen.
Daughter to Andrea and Matthew Jeffers, La Crosse.
Daughter to Ben and Erin Coleman, Sparta.
May 4
Daughter to Justin and Kate Smith, Coon Valley.
Daughter to Crystal and Mike Griffin, Sparta.
May 7
Daughter to Kari and Patrick Tidquist, Blair.
Son to Mitch and Katie Olson, Stoddard.
Daughter to Maxwell Jessesski and Samantha Bailey, Minnesota City.
