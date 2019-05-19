Tomah Memorial Hospital
May 8
Daughter to Amber Zieler and Lance Swearingen, New Lisbon.
May 10
Son to Jessica and Andrew Frei, Tomah.
May 14
Son to Katelynn Portzen and Riley Boldon, Elroy.
