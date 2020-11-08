Births for Sunday, Nov. 8

Gundersen Health
Oct. 16
Son to Nicolette Moon and Connor Seitz, La Crosse.
Daughter to Kerstin Taylor and David Witkiewicz, Onalaska.
Son to Kristin Strong and Michael Mayer, Winona.
Daughter to Stephanie Ebert and Jess Hutzler, Westby.
Oct. 17
Daughter to Tiffany King, Black River Falls.
Son to Emily Neuman and Chris Gage, Bangor.
Oct. 19
Son to Alison Parker and Richard Nimmo, La Crosse.
Daughter to Amanda and Jacob Waller, Chaseburg.
Daughter to Alison Baumgarten and Kodi Ethridge, Viroqua.
Oct. 20
Daughter to Jamie Stark and Drew Bergum, Sparta.
Son to Melissa Flom and Tyler Buss, Winona.
Oct. 21
Daughter to Alicia Osiecki and Matt Christopherson, La Crosse.
Son to Sandra Storandt and Joshua Demaske, Melrose.
Daughter to Susan Espe and Martin Diersen, Chaseburg.
Oct. 22
Daughter to Brittany Bellock and Tyler Benson, Rushford.
Daughter to Shannon Murray and Stephen Burt, Taylor.
Oct. 23
Son to Amanda Nagel and Robert Griswold, Wauzeka.
Daughter to Jennay Hart and Jonathan Mulholland, Rockland.
Oct. 24
Son to Kelsey Konkel and Zach Buttell, Caledonia.
Daughter to Miranda Gerlach, Mather, Wis.
Son to Callinna Cooper and Ryan Smith, La Crosse.
Oct. 25
Daughter to Janelle Cox and Dustin Sayles, Houston.
Oct. 26
Daughter to Shayla Mulholland and Quincy Johnson, Lansing, Iowa.
Son to Allison Matthews and Phelan Murdoch, Holmen.
Oct. 27
Son to Candice McCullick and Chad Erickson, Prairie Du Chien.
Daughter to Abby Merrill and Daniel Norland, Onalaska.
Oct. 28
Son to Sulema Perez-Olvera, Sparta.
Daughter to Emily Brickert and Jeremy Erickson, La Crosse.
Oct. 29
Daughter to Sophia Hendricks-Loehr and Cole Talley, La Crosse.
Daughter to Kelly Knudtson and Steven Coey, La Crosse.
Daughter to Laura Williams and Trevor Killip, Onalaska.
Daughter to Haley Lampert and Matthew Abbott, Hokah, Minn.
Oct. 30
Son to Molly VanAppledorn and Grzegorz Gurda, La Crosse.
Daughter to Hillary Murray and Bobby Benson, Elroy, Wis.
Tomah Health
Oct. 29
Daughter to Hannah Potter and Brandon Tupper, Tomah.
