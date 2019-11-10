Gundersen Health
Oct. 16
Son to Kelsey Smaby and Kody Knudtson, Holmen.
Daughter to Kristina Corcoran and Daniel Neumann, La Crosse.
Oct. 17
Son to Azure Bernard-Gregory and Jeffrey Kolkind, West Salem.
Oct. 18
Son to Margit Severson and Jonathan Speckeen, La Crosse.
Son to Stephanie Callen and Joshua Hein, La Crosse.
Daughter to Donna Beneke and Jason Devine, La Crescent.
Oct. 19
Son to Elizabeth Hackner and Jason Zimmerman, Winona.
Son to Jorden James-Goad and Ryan Goad, Sparta.
Daughter to Jennifer Leis and Tyler Stello, Melrose.
Daughter to Stacey Mahr Colsch and Chris Fee, New Albin.
Son to Deana Keenan and Kenneth Mitch, Tomah.
Daughter to Jennifer Skrede and Adam Emerson, Ferryville.
Oct. 20
Son to Carley Williams and Jacob Buisman, La Crosse.
Oct. 21
Son to Danielle Hoff and Jeremy Wick, La Crosse.
Oct. 22
Daughter to Meghan Wessel and Nathaniel Brown, Onalaska.
Daughter to Lisa Clarkin and Billy Ross, La Crosse.
Oct. 23
Daughter to Holly Strangstalien and Alleck Olerud, Onalaska.
Daughter to Danielle Kroner and Matthew Wilke, Onalaska.
Son to Mariah Andregg and Tyler Foster, Sparta.
Oct. 24
You have free articles remaining.
Twin son and daughter to Megan Barquest and Evan Hoffman, Holmen.
Oct. 25
Daughter to Melissa Zwirlein Bickerton, Farmersburg, Iowa.
Oct. 26
Son to Tanya Kellogg and Ryan Waterbury, Genoa.
Daughter to Rebecca Tague and Travis Hinze, Hillsboro.
Daughter to Sara Boehme and Richard Erickson, La Crosse.
Son to Lindsay Chelberg and Isaac Kronebusch, Dakota.
Oct. 27
Daughter to Erin Leverenze and Nick Fellenz, Onalaska.
Oct. 28
Son to Vanessa Nordgaard and Nicholas Trim, Galesville.
Son to Amber Zebell and Sheldon Sumner, Onalaska.
Daughter to Tahnee Camden and Zachary Clark, Sparta.
Daughter to Karyssa and Jack Haldeman, Black River Falls.
Oct. 29
Son to Arlisa Landis and Cody Clements, La Crosse.
Son to Ataya Mickelson and Bradley Murphy, Galesville.
Oct. 30
Son to Shirley Sanders and Douglas Fritz-Fortner, La Crosse.
Son to Sarah Dolato and Jon Schweikl, Onalaska.
Oct. 31
Daughter to Danielle Cruz and Franz Lettner, Holmen.
Daughter to Heather Boe and Justin Yahnke, Holmen.
Daughter to Molly Greener and Marshall Siddons, La Crosse.
Daughter to Toni Eidenberger and Kevin Duch, Galesville.
Daughter to Sarah Huebner and Timothy Madison, La Crosse.
Son to Stephanie Lawrence and Dana Flober, De Soto.
Daughter to Courtney Humfeld and Bradley Zupancich, Onalaska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.