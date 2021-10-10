 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births for Sunday, October 10

  • 0

Gundersen Health

Sept. 29

Son to Jessica Kirchner and Ryan Hytry, La Crosse.

Sept. 30

Daughter to Kristin Lebakken and James Miller, Trempealeau.

Oct. 2

Son to Ally Kessler, Holmen.

Son to Lydia Madrigal and Jared Leis, Wilton.

Oct. 3

Son to Kelsey Gerke and Steve Bachman, Sparta.

Oct. 4

Son to Danielle Seeger and Brad Miller, West Salem.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News