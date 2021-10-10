Births for Sunday, October 10

Gundersen Health
Sept. 29
Son to Jessica Kirchner and Ryan Hytry, La Crosse.
Sept. 30
Daughter to Kristin Lebakken and James Miller, Trempealeau.
Oct. 2
Son to Ally Kessler, Holmen.
Son to Lydia Madrigal and Jared Leis, Wilton.
Oct. 3
Son to Kelsey Gerke and Steve Bachman, Sparta.
Oct. 4
Son to Danielle Seeger and Brad Miller, West Salem.
