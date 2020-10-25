Births for Sunday, October 25

Gundersen Health
Oct. 1
Daughter to Chelsea Hoffmann and Marcus Adams, La Crosse.
Oct. 2
Daughter to Brianne Weber and Zachary Caulum, West Salem.
Daughter to Kori Trescher and Christopher Blank, Cashton.
Oct. 3
Daughter to Pater Moua and Cheurki Ly Tong-Pao, La Crosse.
Daughter to Mariah Borgschatz and Alexander Hammer, La Crescent.
Son to Lacey Hoem, Blair.
Oct. 4
Son to Alyssa Coughlin and Dustin Hanson, La Crosse.
Daughter to Serena Kolkind and Jeremy Marshall, La Crosse.
Oct. 5
Daughter to Shay Westrum and Matthew Yackel, Trempealeau.
Oct. 6
Son to Sarah and Roberto Chiquito, Onalaska.
Son to Elizabeth Sweigard and Joel Sonntag, La Crosse.
Son to Molly Beck and Andrew Fromm, Houston.
Oct. 7
Daughter to Alexis Owen and Zackrey Kvistad, La Crosse.
Oct. 8
Son to Lacey Marx and Jason Stark, Sparta.
Daughter to Danita Miller and Jason Williams, La Crosse.
Oct. 9
Son to Sandy Kinneberg and Tyler Wieser, La Crescent.
Son to Lindsay Larkin, La Crosse.
Son to Kristin Scott and Paul Valdez Espinoza, La Crosse.
Oct. 10
Son to Kelli Andersen and Jordan Laufenberg, Bangor.
Son to Katelyn Falck and Nicholas Wiese, Onalaska.
Oct. 12
Daughter to Libby Hembd and Scott Campbell, Holmen.
Oct. 13
Daughter to Kelly Humfeld and Joseph Holger, La Crosse.
Oct. 14
Daughter to Dalyla Adank and Brian Bublitz, Winona.
Son to Hillary Bark-Herrmann and Tyler Herrmann, Ferryville.
Oct. 15
Daughter to Rafaella Trevelin and Michael Turner, La Crosse.
Son to Samantha Abbas and Augustus Johnson, Mauston.
