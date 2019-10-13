Gundersen Health
Sept. 16
Son to Elizabeth Schreiner and Zachary Reusch, Winona.
Son to Carly Rombalski and Ryan Snyder, Whitehall.
Daughter to Ana Miller and Dustin Hines, Galesville.
Sept. 17
Daughter to Abigail Gillies and Carlos Ibarra-Bautista, La Crosse.
Son to Adrianna Daily and Dakota Vopelak, Onalaska.
Daughter to Dayva Diersen and Josh Goetzinger, Caledonia.
Son to Chia Thao and Chue Cha Lor, Holmen.
Daughter to Mati Stanton and Ryan Pelowski, La Crescent.
Son to Brooke Pelowski and Tyler Urell, Winona.
Sept. 18
Son to Heidi Burks and Brandon Parker, Mindoro.
Twin son and daughter to Aimee and Edward Pietan, Elma, Iowa.
Sept. 19
Daughter to Jamie Kline and Mathew Visger, Trempealeau.
Daughter to Melissa Bridges and Bryan Boldt, Chaseburg.
Son to Whitney Coulombe and Theodore Jensen-Innis, La Crosse.
Sept. 20
Daughter to Alisha DosSantos and Cory Smith, Blair.
Daughter to Glorie Adams and Michael Williams, La Crosse.
Son to Jenessa Waldera and Jonathan Johnson, Black River Falls.
Son to Kendra Lee and Aaron Westpfahl, La Crosse.
Daughter to Jessica Flores and Michael Pedretti, Genoa.
Son to Avery Smith and Samuel Mishun, Trempealeau.
Daughter to Sara Nelson and Adam Bush, Taylor.
Daughter to Whitney Boehme and Scott Custer, West Salem.
Sept. 21
Son to Jaclyn Sutton and Tyler Bundy, La Crosse.
Sept. 22
Daughter to Kylie Bridwell and Michael Nordie, Melrose.
Son to Carissa Wieser and Austin Rebel, La Crosse.
Son to Lindsey Westerberg and Jon Gerke, Stoddard.
Sept. 23
Son to Melissa Marconi and Ryan Smith, Sparta.
Son to Erin Nerison and Nathan Heiden, Onalaska.
Sept. 24
Son to Caitlin Bracken and Kyle Mosel, Onalaska.
Daughter to Rachel Oppriecht and Joshua Deflorian, Stoddard.
Son to Alexandra Forster and Kevin Schams, Holmen.
Sept. 25
Daughter to Jennifer Miller and Ryan Peickert, Holmen.
Son to Tess Arndt and Zachariah Zebell, Sparta.
Son to Ashley Christensen and Nathan Olson, Spring Grove.
Son to Lauren LeFort and Tyler Egeland, Ossian, Iowa.
Daughter to Cecilia Scott and Shawn Moldenhauer, La Crosse.
Sept. 26
Daughter to Anna Ehlert and Kyle Muller, La Crosse.
Sept. 27
Son to Molly Remley and Ryan LeJeune, De Soto.
Daughter to Jasmine Herod, Onalaska.
Son to Nou Vang and Zlatan Xiong, La Crosse.
Son to Ashley Johnson and Loren Mitchell, Waterville, Iowa.
Sept. 29
Daughter to Hannah Mahlum and Nathan Flores, Holmen.
Daughter to Bernadette Ngoie Ina Mande and Banze Wa Kiluba, Stoddard.
Daughter to Jayme Lucas Baker and Weston Larson, Chaseburg.
Sept. 30
Son to Megan Sacia and Dan Ulrich, Holmen.
Tomah Memorial
Sept. 23
Daughter to Samantha Jean Pulley, Tomah.
